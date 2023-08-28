Sugarhill Ddot Drops Smooth New Single 'Shake It'

The track is accompanied by a video that finds the East Coast teen soaking up the SoCal sun with a crew of ladies in tow.

Aug. 28, 2023

Harlem’s Sugarhill Ddot drops the smooth new single “Shake It.” Listen via Priority Records. Full of confidence and not-so-humble brags, the breakneck banger entices people to get up and dance. The track is accompanied by a video that finds the East Coast teen soaking up the SoCal sun with a crew of ladies in tow.

On the Ayyolucas and A Lau (Ice Spice) produced track Sugarhill Ddot spits over a sultry fast-paced beat and gentle acoustic guitar. The budding rapper breaks down his appeal with the ladies. "She like, 'Ddot, why you always playin?' Cause little baby, you know that I'm famous." It’s a carefree moment of levity from the often hard-charging young MC, who already knows how to get the party started.

In the Jedi The God (Sexyy Red) and Rari Digital directed video for “Shake It,” Ddot makes his way around Los Angeles. He goes on a scenic hike, delivers bars alongside the famed “Urban Light” display outside the LACMA, and posts up in the center of a thoroughfare. The track’s playful tone and flirtatious lyrics pair perfectly with the city’s picturesque destinations.

“Shake It” follows the rambunctious “Make A Mess” which made a From The Block debut and the Miami-inspired “3AM In The Yams,” Ddot's lively collaboration with Luh Tyler. That track instantly made waves, hitting over a million video views in less than four days. Right out of the gate, V Magazine featured the song in its New Music Roundup, noting: “The new track has all the necessary ingredients to be your next summer anthem. Go add this celebratory track to your pregame playlist!” 

Seemingly overnight Ddot has become one of the most buzzworthy artists in hip-hop. After two years starting at the age of 13-years-old, the talented teen garnered attention in New York's burgeoning drill scene. To date he’s racked up over 30 million streams in the U.S. alone and over 50 million video views on YouTube. Now with “Shake It,” Ddot demonstrates his playful side while showcasing the explosive edge that makes him one of 2023's hottest new artists.

Watch the new music video here:



