Steve 'n' Seagulls Announces North American Tour Dates

Get ready for a real good time with Steve 'n' Seagulls this fall! You know, the Finnish country band playing bluegrass(ish) versions of well-known hard rock and metal songs. They are announcing a 17-date tour starting August 27 in Indianapolis, stretching through the Midwest and Ontario to the West Coast, ending in New York City.

Check out the upcoming dates here:

Grainsville North American Tour 2019

08/27 - The Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN*

08/28 - Off Broadway - Saint Louis, MO*

08/29 - The Burl - Lexington, KY*

08/30 - Mercy Lounge - Nashville, TN*

08/31 - Southgate House - Newport, KY*

09/01 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL*

09/03 - Turf Club - Saint Paul, MN*

09/04 - Rozsa Center For The Arts - Houghton, MI

09/07 - Legs Inn - Harbor Springs, MI*

09/08 - Otus Supply - Ferndale, MI*

09/09 - Buffalo Iron Works - Buffalo, NY*

09/11 - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON*

09/12 - Midland Cultural Centre - Midland, ON*

09/13 - The Haunt - Ithaca, NY*

09/14 - Stone Mountain Arts Center - Brownfield, ME

09/15 - Once Ballroom - Somerville, MA*

09/17 - Hill Country Live - Washington, DC*

09/18 - Knitting Factory - Brooklyn, NY*

*Supporting act is ClusterPuck.

Presented by Atomic Music Group.

In the current flux of the music business, the new kings of the realm are the YouTube vloggers and cover artists playing the classic tracks of yesteryear. Steve 'n' Seagulls sort of unintentionally figured out how to be both.

The band's version of "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC has been especially popular, clocking in over 83 million views on YouTube.

By nature, Steve 'n' Seagulls is a Finnish band playing bluegrass(ish) versions of classic hard rock tracks (and a few originals in the mix) with an astonishing arsenal of acoustic instruments, including accordion, banjo, Cajon, double bass, and drums. Dressed in overalls, beaver hats and other clodhopper paraphernalia, they look like preposterous stereotypes of your average moonshining, tobacco-chewing corn-fed rednecks of bygone days.





