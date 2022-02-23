Steve Poltz Releases 14th Solo Album 'Stardust & Satellites'

Halifax, NS-based veteran troubadour Steve Poltz has released his new album, Stardust & Satellites - available now via Red House Records!

Produced by Oliver Wood and Jano Rix of The Wood Brothers, Stardust & Satellites is Poltz's 14th solo album, and comprises another exuberant, thoughtful batch of songs that celebrate life in all of its stages - including his effervescent new single, "Can O' Pop."

The high-spirited, syncopated track is joined by an official animated video directed by Boston-based artist/animator Duncan Hatch (Galactic, American Authors). In its premiere of the video, Rolling Stone Country called the song "a delicious delivery reminiscent of 'Subterranean Homesick Blues."

Stardust & Satellites also includes the acclaimed singles "Conveyor Belt" and "Miles In My Heart." Hailed by American Songwriter for "his unhinged live performances, incredible way with a comedic lyric and ability to spin a ripping tale," Poltz is marking the album's release with a typically busy live schedule - including seven upcoming dates in Ontario this April 2022.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

April 20 - Moonshine Cafe, Oakville ON (SOLD OUT)

April 21 - Heartwood Concert Hall, Owen Sound ON

April 22 - Roots North Music Festival, Orillia ON

April 23 - Haliburton County Folk Society, Haliburton ON

April 25 - Acoustic Grill, Picton ON

April 26 - The Dakota Tavern, Toronto ON

April 27 - The Dakota Tavern, Toronto ON