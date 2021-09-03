Stephanie Summers Releases 'Mighty Strong God' Single

Acclaimed singer Stephanie Summers, releases the new single "Mighty Strong God," available now at digital music providers. Summers - whose powerful performances garnered top honors as the BET "Sunday Best" Season 10 winner on the hit Gospel competition - has also launched the new track as the first single out to Gospel radio.

Showcasing Stephanie Summers' bright vocal artistry, "Mighty Strong God" creates a buoyant anthem celebrating God's mighty strength and enduring presence to hold and help us through any personal difficulties. Produced by J.J. Hairston, who is featured on the new song, "Mighty Strong God" is also co-written by Hairston and Kentrell Ragin. The single is the title track to her upcoming full-length album Mighty Strong God, which is slated for release on Friday, October 22nd, 2021.

A native of Colorado Springs, CO, Stephanie Summers began performing on the Gospel scene as one of the lead vocalists with the celebrated Colorado Mass Choir, under the leadership of the late Gospel great Reverend James Moore, and has taken the stage opening for legendary artists like John P. Kee and Dorinda Clark-Cole. An official music video for "Mighty Strong God" will be released soon.

Stephanie Summers says, "I am elated to bring you my brand new single, Mighty Strong God! God truly is faithful, and we can find strength and hope through whatever we might be facing, when God leads the way. He is going to come through - all the time."

Listen to the new track below!