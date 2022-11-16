Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Southern Rock Songstress Steph Maguire Shares 'Cowboy'

Southern Rock Songstress Steph Maguire Shares 'Cowboy'

The track just dropped on Friday, November 11.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Steph Maguire has shared her newest release "Cowboy." The track just dropped on Friday, November 11, and you can listen below!

With "Cowboy", Maguire showcases the power it takes to leave a relationship- especially on the heels of rebranding as just herself after getting her start in her band Rebel's Fox. She conveys the concept of moving on from someone as a feat of strength, and the message of the song itself can be applied to any listener.

With her strong vocals and an approachable take on Southern rock, "Cowboy" welcomes listeners into the great unknown as they walk away from the past.

Maguire, a new Nashville transplant, has already made her mark, playing at least four times a week within the area including The Margaritaville Hotel, Redneck Riviera, Second Fiddle, and more. Additionally, she has played on tour at places such as The Lincoln Theater and The Pour House.

Having had previous experience as an EMS/firefighter, Steph Maguire uses this to her advantage when creating her music. Maguire states that her songs are based upon her personal experiences such as love, heartbreak, struggle, and triumph. Her shift in career has caused her to view the world differently, and she applies her perspective into the music she writes, giving it an unique feel.

Listen to the new single here:



Fruit Bats Release New Track Waking Up In Los Angeles Photo
Fruit Bats Release New Track 'Waking Up In Los Angeles'
“Waking Up in Los Angeles” – Fruit Bats’ first newly composed material since 2021’s The Pet Parade and the following single “Rips Me Up” – strolls out of bed with a strident guitar strum, shaker percussion, and buoyant drumbeat; daydreaming of shimmering, affirming, groovy times ahead. Plus, check out tour dates!
sunking Release New Album SMUG Photo
sunking Release New Album 'SMUG'
Though the band consists solely of Granfelt and Martel, the two make generous use of samples and guest spots, inviting some of their bandmates in the Seattle collective High Pulp to join them for tunes in addition to welcoming unplanned new collaborators like saxophonist Donny Sujack, who appears on several tracks.
DJ Khaled Nominated for Six 2023 Grammy Awards Photo
DJ Khaled Nominated for Six 2023 Grammy Awards
Another one! Global mega-star DJ Khaled has once again risen to the top of the game with six nominations at the 2023 GRAMMY® Awards. He has earned a total of 10 nominations throughout his career to date. He has also notably tied Future for most rap category nominations this year.
Miriam Clancy Shares New Single Head Like A Hole Photo
Miriam Clancy Shares New Single 'Head Like A Hole'
NYC-based, New Zealand-bred rocker Miriam Clancy has released a second single from her upcoming album Black Heart, entitled “Head Like A Hole,” examining our digital codependency. Filmed by Winger Brothers, and edited by Miriam Clancy, the video for “Head Like A Hole” drew on inspiration from old Split Enz videos, Miriam's favourite.

From This Author - Michael Major


G. Finesse Taps Harry Styles' Live Band Trumpeter for 'Keep the Fame'G. Finesse Taps Harry Styles' Live Band Trumpeter for 'Keep the Fame'
November 15, 2022

“Keep The Fame” is a musical triumph, featuring luminescent live instrumentation from Pretty Lights Live Band and Break Science keyboardist Borahm Lee, Harry Styles trumpeter Parris Fleming, and Tauk drummer Isaac Teel.
Maddox Lim Releases New Single 'Pick You Up'Maddox Lim Releases New Single 'Pick You Up'
November 15, 2022

“Pick You Up” is Maddox Lim’s second release since he embarked on a promising solo project. The tween singer-songwriter had previously become known for his performance as the lead singer of the indie band Rooted – where he cultivated the 80s pop-rock-inspired melodies and influences he brings to the track.
Matt B Scores GRAMMY Nomination for Best Global Music PerformanceMatt B Scores GRAMMY Nomination for Best Global Music Performance
November 15, 2022

Global R&B artist Matt B has received a GRAMMY Nomination in the category for Best Global Music Performance for his song “Gimme Love” featuring Ugandan superstar Eddy Kenzo, who is also the first East African artist to ever receive the honor of a GRAMMY nomination.
ATSUKO OKATSUKA: THE INTRUDER Comedy Special to Air on HBO in DecemberATSUKO OKATSUKA: THE INTRUDER Comedy Special to Air on HBO in December
November 15, 2022

The HBO Original comedy special ATSUKO OKATSUKA: THE INTRUDER, written and performed by comedian and actress Atsuko Okatsuka. Directed by Tig Notaro, ATSUKO OKATSUKA: THE INTRUDER reveals a burgeoning talent with an unparalleled blithe charm as she expertly peels back the layers of her upbringing. Watch the new video trailer now!
Brandi Carlile Nominated for Seven GRAMMY AwardsBrandi Carlile Nominated for Seven GRAMMY Awards
November 15, 2022

Brandi Carlile is nominated for seven awards at the 65th GRAMMY Awards: Album of the Year (In These Silent Days), Record of the Year (“You And Me On The Rock” feat. Lucius), Best Americana Album (In These Silent Days), Best Americana Performance (“You And Me On The Rock” feat. Lucius), and more.