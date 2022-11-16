Southern Rock Songstress Steph Maguire Shares 'Cowboy'

Steph Maguire has shared her newest release "Cowboy." The track just dropped on Friday, November 11, and you can listen below!

With "Cowboy", Maguire showcases the power it takes to leave a relationship- especially on the heels of rebranding as just herself after getting her start in her band Rebel's Fox. She conveys the concept of moving on from someone as a feat of strength, and the message of the song itself can be applied to any listener.

With her strong vocals and an approachable take on Southern rock, "Cowboy" welcomes listeners into the great unknown as they walk away from the past.

Maguire, a new Nashville transplant, has already made her mark, playing at least four times a week within the area including The Margaritaville Hotel, Redneck Riviera, Second Fiddle, and more. Additionally, she has played on tour at places such as The Lincoln Theater and The Pour House.

Having had previous experience as an EMS/firefighter, Steph Maguire uses this to her advantage when creating her music. Maguire states that her songs are based upon her personal experiences such as love, heartbreak, struggle, and triumph. Her shift in career has caused her to view the world differently, and she applies her perspective into the music she writes, giving it an unique feel.

Listen to the new single here: