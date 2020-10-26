Soundtrack Release For The Award-Winning Buster Keaton Musical

Hear The Voice Of The Silent Era's Greatest Star!

Hear The Voice Of The Silent Era's Greatest Star!

Dear Mr. Keaton, I love your movies. Can you tell me the secret of your comedy?

"Well, I guess you take the knocks, absorb the shocks, and then you keep on going. When you fall down, you get back up and you don't complain."

The soundtrack to the award winning one-man musical When You Fall Down- The Buster Keaton Story is now available online. Following a US premiere in 2017, in front of Buster's own family, the show was endorsed by The International Buster Keaton Society.

Written and performed "in true Buster Keaton fashion" (Mind The Blog) by James Dangerfield, the show follows Buster's personal and professional triumphs and trials he films the most iconic movies of the silent era. As the world whirls around him, with his marriage failing, his best friend on trial, his career in danger and turning to the bottle, Buster must hit his mark as he films the most dangerous stunt of all.

After touring the UK in 2018, the show travelled to Paris, France, before returning to London and playing at West End venue The Other Palace. Following sell out performances at Pleasance Edinburgh, the show received a prestigious Three Weeks Editors' Choice Award and was nominated for Musical Theatre Review's Best Musical at The Fringe.

Today, the show seems more pertinent than ever as it tells the story of "The Great Stone Face" who persevered though all life's obstacles. A man who always got back on his feet, no matter how many times he fell down.

When You Fall Down-The Buster Keaton Story is available to own on all music platforms, or at the following link: https://fanlink.to/WYFD. Music & lyrics by James Dangerfield with arrangements & instrumentals by Martyn Stringer.

Reviews for When You Fall Down- The Buster Keaton Story

"In this exquisite new one-man show... Dangerfield's dance, mime and physicality are riveting... His songs and singing technique are reminiscent of contemporary West End shows, but it is the palpable intensity of his commitment that makes this show very special". ★★★★★(ThreeWeeks)

"The hugely talented James Dangerfield has succeeded so magnificently in bringing Buster to life before our very eyes... It's a thrilling 50 minutes... and most movingly gives voice to Buster the man".★★★★ (LondonTheatre1)

"An impeccable performance and a sublime show...Enchanting yet informative, full of slapstick, beautiful music, and a dash of pathos - a gargantuan effort by writer/performer James Dangerfield." ★★★★ (Mind The Blog)

"The success and hardships of Keaton's life are portrayed in amusing and heartbreaking ways by Dangerfield's wonderful performance... Dangerfield is a natural performer with charm and talent in abundance, and the show is a joy". ★★★★(VoiceMag)

"Dangerfield uses a wide range of impressive techniques to entertain the audience, with his vocal talents on full view throughout the performance." ★★★★ (London Theatre Reviews)

"James Dangerfield captures Buster Keaton's innocence and melancholy to a tee through a series of seven intricately constructed songs...he compliments his sweet singing voice with loose-limbed clowning". ★★★★ (Reviewsphere)

"For anyone who is an admirer of Buster Keaton's work, loves the silent movie era or just likes a good musical, this show is for you." ★★★★(London Pub Theatres)

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You