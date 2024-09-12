Sophie Thatcher (YELLOWJACKETS) Shares Second Single From Forthcoming Debut EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sophie Thatcher has shared the title track off her upcoming debut EP, Pivot & Scrape, out October 11 via Bathsheba. “Pivot & Scrape” is heavy with religious references overtones – “God saved the world/ All my troubles lessened,” it starts – before the slow burning chorus. “I’ll kill them all you’ll be/ Laughing when I break,” Thatcher sings; a vocal “f*ck you to someone, at least that’s how I see it.” Watch the music video for “Pivot & Scrape” directed by Ben Tan here.

While you might know the name from her work as an actor (Yellowjackets) or as the lead in Pavement's "Harness Your Hopes" music video, Thatcher has been a singer and performer for several years and is a true multi-hyphenate. She grew up practicing and studying music, art, and acting/theatre and has honed her taste with obsessive interest in all things. The things she loves are a diverse and immaculate collection of touchpoints for who she is, a whole person, not just the face you see on TV. In fact, Thatcher has made so many amazing music playlists it’s hard to keep count, here’s a taste of a few: youtube playlist, Spotify playlist, another Spotify playlist (and there are hundreds more, the girl is music obsessed).

Pivot & Scrape’s lyrics are abstract, but come from the most instinctual of places. In the same way one might mentally prepare for a new role or character, Thatcher enters a meditative state ripe for improvisation. “I’m not really thinking about anything, and then words just kind of come out to the melody,” she says, which are often accompanied by striking visuals. The EP was recorded at Drop of Sun studios by Adam McDaniel (Angel Olsen, Avey Tare and Wednesday).

On “Pivot & Scrape” Black and Blue Thatcher says: “For Pivot and Scrape I started out with a melodic and buoyant synth melody for the demo. The imagery and lyrics for this piece were inspired by dreams I kept having about throwing myself into glass. It felt guttural and like a strong juxtaposition with the dreaminess of the sound. There’s also a relentlessness to the lyrics I feel; the “scrape” meaning you pick up the glass and keep moving.”

TRACKLIST:

1. My Friend

2. Go On

3. Pivot & Scrape

4. Black and Blue

