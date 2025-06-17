Songwriter Sandy Knox to Release New Audiobook Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With a songwriting résumé that includes legends like Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Neil Diamond, Dionne Warwick, Liza Minnelli, and Donna Summer, Grammy-nominated songwriter Sandy Knox brings her signature wit and heart to Weighting: My Life If It Were A Musical.

Releasing June 24, this groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind audiobook isn’t just a story—it’s a brand-new genre blending storytelling interwoven with 21 original songs, all co-written by Knox. Pre-order the audiobook here.

With the release of Weighting, Knox now adds author, producer, and narrator to her multi-faceted résumé and employed over 100 people for the project! Inspired by the author’s own personal experiences, the award-winning songwriter takes listeners on a hilarious and heartfelt journey to Foundation House—a diet center where pounds are lost, but friendships are gained. Through laughter, tears, and unexpected revelations, Weighting proves that while we may look different on the outside, we’re all shaped by the same struggles when it comes to self-image, family, love, and what we truly deserve. Get ready to laugh from your belly, shed a few tears, and fall in love with characters who feel like old friends.

“One of the reasons I felt so strongly about creating this audiobook musical is because, through the years, the topic kept showing up—in conversations with most of my female friends, quite a few male friends, and even a few children,” shares Knox. “We're constantly bombarded with grand, unrealistic expectations about our bodies, and I felt it was time to shine a light on that.”

Knox goes on to say, “I wanted to explore the subject in a way that was thought-provoking, a little funny, and deeply heartfelt. My hope was to guide listeners through a full emotional journey... to laugh, maybe cry a little, and ultimately feel seen. Once I understood the story I needed to tell, the songs came pouring out; hooks, lyrics, and all. Every character in this 'boo-sical' had something to say, and I just had to let them sing it.”

Listen to “There Could Never Be Enough Of You” starting this Friday (June 20) to get a taste of what to expect from Weighting and the unique audiobook/musical format. Written by Knox with Stephan Oberhoff and performed by Evan Doan Jenkins, “There Could Never Be Enough Of You” is among the 21-original songs co-written by Knox for the impressive project.

Knox considers Houston, Texas her hometown and currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee. Her songs have been performed by Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride, and more. She has served on the Board of Governors for The Recording Academy (NARAS), the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), and Music Health Alliance (MHA). Having taught a popular songwriting class at the University of Texas (Austin) for eight years, Knox has also led countless songwriting workshops and symposiums in the US. She is also a sought-after songwriting workshop guest speaker and seminar panelist for such organizations as ASCAP, NSAI and NARAS.

Photo credit: Libby Danforth

Comments