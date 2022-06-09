Soccer Mommy Shares New Single 'newdemo'

Later this month, Soccer Mommy will release her new full-length album, Sometimes, Forever, produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never. The album and its early singles have already received praise as one of the best releases of 2022 so far, and tomorrow Soccer Mommy will share one final song ahead of the full album's release.

Following lead track "Shotgun," the spellbinding "Unholy Affliction," and album opener "Bones" which received an Alex Ross Perry-directed music video, is "newdemo." The weightless song spins delicately layered harmonies and mystical synths into an end-of-the-world reverie; the impending apocalypse has never sounded so jaw-droppingly beautiful.

"I didn't want to make something super depressing without any sense of magic," Sophie explains. "We played around with the space to make the song feel vast, so 'newdemo' had a huge transformation in the studio. It's one of my favorites off of the record." The song premiered today alongside a conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

Sometimes, Forever is Soccer Mommy's boldest and most aesthetically adventurous work yet, and it cements Sophie Allison's status as one of the most gifted songwriters making rock music right now.

The album sees Allison once again tapping into the turn-of-the-millenium sensibilities she's known for, as she advances her self-made sonic world beyond the present and into the future with experimental-minded production, an expanded moodboard of vintage touchstones, and some of her most sophisticated songwriting to date.

Inspired by the concept that neither sorrow nor happiness is permanent, Sometimes, Forever is a fresh peek into the mind of an artist who synthesizes everything - retro sounds, personal tumult, the relatable disorder of modern life - into original music that feels built to last a long time. Maybe even forever.

Sometimes, Forever will be released on June 24th via Loma Vista.

Soccer Mommy released the critically-acclaimed, GRAMMY-nominated sophomore album color theory in 2020. Following the release of the album, Allison earned mass acclaim, with performances opening for Bernie Sanders, numerous upcoming headline dates sold-out months in advance, confirmed festival slots at the likes of Glastonbury, and her late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The album made it's AAA Top 20 debut after release, was #1 NACC Top 200 for 4-weeks running, and debuted on the following Billboard charts: #1 Top New Artist Albums, #1 Alternative New Artist Albums, #4 Current Alternative Albums, #4 LP Vinyl Albums, #6 Current Rock Albums, #16 Top Current Albums and in the Billboard Top 200.

Watch the new music video here:

