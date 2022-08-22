Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sleep Unveil 'Dopesmoker' Deluxe LP

The vinyl will be released on Friday, August 26.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Sleep and Third Man Records are proud to announce that Sleep's landmark album Dopesmoker will be available on DSPs this Friday, August 26. Additionally, Third Man has announced two new vinyl variants of the album.

Alongside a black vinyl LP, which will be available for pre-order on Friday, pure, unadulterated, authentic cannabis leaves are encapsulated in PVC for the first time ever to create a deluxe "Weedian High-Fi" pressing of the album, exclusively available at Third Man's Detroit storefront.

Also included for the first time digitally is the deep cut "Hot Lava Man," which will also be available on these vinyl pressings.

Manufactured by the custom, bespoke vinyl experts at Third Man Pressing in Detroit (in partnership with Doghouse Farms Premium Cannabis), this beautiful vinyl contains the quintessential representation of Sleep's plant of choice, the seven-pointed pot leaf embedded in a "mosquito-in-amber" fashion within the LP. Due to the nature of the materials, this version will only be available for purchase in-person at Third Man Records Cass Corridor.

Recorded in 1996 and not released (in slightly different edit/mix) until 1999 under the title Jerusalem, the legend and lore behind Dopesmoker would overshadow an LP of any lesser significance. But the 63-minute magnum opus dedicated exclusively to the sacrament of marijuana is not just the pinnacle of the stoner metal genre...it's inarguably one of the most important and influential albums of all time.

Listen to the track here:

