Sixth Annual Songwriters in Paradise Cabo Unveils 2022 Dates and Initial Lineup

Songwriters in Paradise is thrilled to announce the sixth annual SIP CABO, taking place November 30 - December 3, 2022.

Each of SIP's destination experiences feature some of Music City's most accomplished and talented songwriters and performers playing nightly intimate "Bluebird Cafe" style acoustic shows. This year's featured venues include Bahia Hotel, Sur Beach House and Bar Esquina.

The SIP CABO 2022 lineup, like every SIP line up, consists of award winning, world-renowned songwriting talents including Academy of Country Music 2022 Guitar Player of the Year nominee Jedd Hughes (Patty Loveless, Little Big Town, Sarah Jarosz, Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell), David Ryan Harris (John Mayer, Dave Matthews, Santana), Mark Bryan (Hootie & the Blowfish), Patrick Davis (Guy Clark, Jimmy Buffett, Jewel, Pat Green, Lady A. Morgan Wallen), Americana favorite Lauren Jenkins and more to be announced.

The SIP Family is also thrilled to announce the first ever SIP Healdsburg taking place July 20-23 in beautiful Sonoma County, CA.

SIP CABO INITIAL LINEUP

Jedd Hughes

David Ryan Harris

Mark Bryan of Hootie & the Blowfish

Patrick Davis

Lauren Jenkins

SIP HEALDSBURG INITIAL LINEUP

David Ryan Harris

Kristian Bush

Patrick Davis

Ashley Campbell

Marc Broussard

William Beckmann

Lauren Jenkins

Paul McDonald

Chris Stills

The Cabo announcement follows SIP's 4th annual Napa event which was held April 21-24 at the prestigious wineries Silver Oak, Alpha Omega, Frank Family and Brasswood and the lineup included Grammy-winning songwriter Tim Nichols (Keith Whitley, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Jo Dee Messina, Alan Jackson), Academy of Country Music 2022 Guitar Player of the Year nominee Jedd Hughes, Americana songbird Lauren Jenkins, ACM Song of the Year winner Wyatt Durrette, 2009 SESAC Songwriter, Publisher and Song of Year Winner Monty Powell (Keith Urban, Diamond RIo, Tim McGraw, Alabama, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts & Jamie Foxx) and American Idol alum Paul McDonald. Plus a special performance from Silverado Pickups featuring Napa Vintners David Duncan of Silver Oak Cellars & Jeff Gargiulo of Gargiulo Vineyards.