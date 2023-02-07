Sir Tom Jones Announces Headline Show at Cardiff Castle

It has been 21 years since he last headlined in the Welsh capital, but legendary icon Sir Tom Jones has confirmed a date at Cardiff Castle this summer, as part of his 'Ages and Stages' tour.

The star will perform live in the castle grounds on Friday 21st July 2023. The announcement follows on from his appearance alongside the Stereophonics at two sell-out dates at the Principality Stadium last year.

Organisers DEPOT Live are encouraging people to register early for ticket updates here.

SIX DECADES OF SUCCESS

Sir Tom's remarkable music career spans more than six decades in the business, and at the age of 82, he is without a doubt one of the most famous singers on the planet.

He has sold over 100 million records, with thirty-six Top 40 hits in the United Kingdom and nineteen in the United States, including It's Not Unusual, Kiss, Delilah, What's New Pussycat, I'll Never Fall In Love Again and If I Only Knew.

The highest-selling album of Jones' career, Reload, reached number one in the UK Albums Chart in 1999 and again in 2000, and spawned the huge anthems Mama Told Me Not to Come, Sex Bomb and Burning Down the House.

But he has received the best reviews of his career for his more recent albums, including Long Lost Suitcase, Spirit In The Room and Praise & Blame.

His 41st studio album Surrounded By Time was released in April 2021 to wide critical acclaim, cementing him as "an ongoing triumph of hope and experience." - The Independent. The album made him the oldest male to claim a Number 1 spot on the UK Official Album Chart with an album of new material, overtaking Bob Dylan.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing the Voice from Pontypridd back to the Welsh capital this summer; we know it's something that people have waited a long time for. We can't think of a more perfect setting for Sir Tom than the castle."