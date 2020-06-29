Singer Ricky Comeaux Releases Single Off Debut Album, Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah'

The first single, Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," from If I Ruled the World, Ricky Comeaux's solo debut album leads the way in showcasing Comeaux's vocal range and innate ability to interpret classic songs with a unique perspective.

"My mother was and I believe, still is, my biggest fan, and I recorded this on the album in honor of her. I recorded some extra verses here that most singers don't use, and I made sure that each time I sang 'Hallelujah' it is done differently. The album is dedicated to my mom. Also, this track features the Houston Boy Choir, the only other vocalists on the album."

If I Ruled the World features dynamic, alternately subtle, soulful and explosive interpretations of 11 classic rock, pop, Broadway and film songs with music tracks produced in Los Angeles by veteran film and television composer and Founder of Musicomm Mark Holden, and vocals produced at Houston's Wire Road studios by Barry Coffing (Randy Travis, Michael McDonald, Cyndi Lauper), If I Ruled The World has a universal appeal that taps into that sweet spot in the pop marketplace where greats like Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, Sarah Brightman and Il Divo currently reign.

Along with the single "Hallelujah," The set includes "Theme from Kiss of the Spider Woman," Andrew Lloyd-Webber's "Tell Me On A Sunday," Roy Orbison's "It's Over," "I've Gotta Be Me" from "Golden Rainbow," Sondheim's "Not While I'm Around," "Carolina in the Morning," "If I Ruled The World," David Gates' "If," "I, Don Quixote" from "Man of La Mancha" and "Since I Fell For You," originated by Lenny Welch and later re-popularized by Al Jarreau.

About Ricky Comeaux:

Back in the roaring 80's and 90s, when Ricky Comeaux was cementing his legend in Houston's musical and social circles doing thousands of gigs as the powerhouse vocal half of beloved duo Atwood and Comeaux, his vocal teacher gave him some sage advice. "Sing to the light, to the world and universe," Bettye Gardner told him. "Put your passion out there with no preconceptions except for the beauty of what you're doing."

Two decades after his initial split with multi-instrumentalist and longtime creative partner Jerry Atwood, having survived detour after emotional and physical detour which took him far from the magical world he's always loved the most, the dramatic tenor is taking Bettye's words to heart.

