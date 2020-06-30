Simple Minds Announce Rescheduled Australian and New Zealand Dates For December 2021

Frontier Touring wishes to advise that it is necessary to reschedule the SIMPLE MINDS Australian and New Zealand tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Federal and State Government directives. The 40 Years of Hits Tour, originally scheduled for November and December 2020, will now take place in December 2021.

Jim Kerr of Simple Minds said: "The frustration of seeing yet more live shows being rescheduled is huge. We are determined to make even more effort for our fans in Australia and New Zealand. In the meantime we ask all of you to keep your tickets - and keep the faith. We guarantee our live shows will be worth the extra wait. Thanks to all!"

Special guests ORCHESTRAL MANOEUVRES IN THE DARK (OMD) will be joining them on all the revised dates.



Existing tickets remain valid for the new dates.



SIMPLE MINDS' 40 Years of Hits Tour will now be taking place on the following dates at these venues in 2021: Tuesday December 7 in Melbourne at Margaret Court Arena; Thursday December 9 in Sydney at First State Super Theatre; as well as a day on the green events at Perth's Kings Park & Botanic Garden on Thursday December 2; Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC on Saturday December 4; Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley NSW on Saturday December 11; and Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD on Sunday December 12.



The tour will then travel to New Zealand to play at Horncastle Arena in Christchurch on Wednesday December 15; TSB Arena in Wellington on Friday December 17; and a day on the green in Auckland at Villa Maria Winery on Saturday December 18.



The a day on the green concerts in Australia will also feature Aussie chart-toppers EUROGLIDERS.



Ticketholders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets; all tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates - you do not need to do anything, your existing tickets will be valid for entry on the new dates.



Patrons who are unable to attend the rescheduled shows will be entitled to a full refund from their authorised point of purchase. Please note, only the credit card holder who purchased the ticket(s) can seek a refund via their authorised point of purchase. If you received your ticket(s) any other way, including via "Ticket Forward", you will need to contact the original ticket buyer for your refund.



Frontier Touring apologises to any ticketholders who are inconvenienced by these rescheduled dates, and thank fans for their support and understanding during these unprecedented circumstances.

Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC

NEW DATE (Prev. Tuesday 1 December 2020)

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849





First State Super Theatre | Sydney, NSW

NEW DATE (Prev. Thursday 3 December 2020)

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849



Horncastle Arena | Christchurch, NZ

NEW DATE (Prev. Wednesday 9 December 2020)

All Ages

ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 132 849





TSB Arena | Wellington, NZ

NEW DATE (Prev. Friday 11 December 2020)

All Ages

ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 132 849

Villa Maria Winery | Auckland, NZ**

NEW DATE (Prev. Saturday 12 December 2020)

All Ages

ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 132 849

**Co-promoted by Frontier Touring, Roundhouse Entertainment & Eccles Entertainment

Also performing at A DAY ON THE GREEN



Thursday 2 December 2021

NEW DATE (Prev. Thursday 26 November 2020)

a day on the green | Kings Park & Botanic Garden | Perth, WA



Saturday 4 December 2021

NEW DATE (Prev. Saturday 28 November 2020)

a day on the green | Rochford Wines | Yarra Valley, VIC



Saturday 11 December 2021

NEW DATE (Prev. Saturday 5 December 2020)

a day on the green | Bimbadgen | Hunter Valley, NSW



Sunday 12 December 2021

NEW DATE (Prev. Sunday 6 December 2020)

a day on the green | Sirromet Wines | Mount Cotton, QLD



All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.



