Sg Lewis Unveils New Single, 'Flames'

On the back of two successful back-to-back weekends at Coachella playing to a jam-packed Mojave Tent, British producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist SG Lewis returns today with new single "Flames", a collaboration with 16-year old Australian pop star Ruel (RCA), who joined him on stage for the song's live debut during Weekend 2 of Coachella. Out now via Casablanca/Republic Records in North America, 'Flames' is a sure fire song of the summer, with Ruel's soulful vocals dancing atop SG's layered production. "Flames" is the latest track taken from 'Dawn', the third and final installment of his three-part concept album, Dusk, Dark, Dawn, out later this year.

Speaking about the new song, SG reveals, "I was put onto Ruel's music about 18 months ago, and watching his growth since then has been amazing. He's got such soul to his voice for someone of his age, it's crazy. 'Flames' is the final preview of 'Dawn' before the whole thing drops, and I can't wait to share the whole thing."

SG Lewis has also announced a string of North American Headline dates, kicking off September 3rd in Toronto. The twelve date tour hits major cities, including Boston, Brooklyn, Washington DC, Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, San Francisco, Santa Fe, and Denver before concluding at The Novo in Los Angeles on October 12th. In addition, you can catch SG making the festival rounds on both sides of the pond, including Glastonbury in the UK, Chicago's North Coast Festival (TICKETS HERE) and Made In America in Philadelphia (TICKETS HERE). For a complete list of upcoming tour dates and ticket information, please visitwww.sglewismusic.com

"Flames" follows previous 'Dawn' cuts, 'Throwaway', the second collaborative track between SG and rising viral US star Clairo (after last summer's breakthrough track 'Better') and "Blue." Clairo's honeyed vocals on 'Throwaway' are perfectly framed by SG's intimate, downtempo production; "Clairo is one of my favourite artists to work with, and a good friend of mine" says SG: "Throwaway was written in LA one evening - we were both super tired and had some s going on in our respective personal lives. We sat and talked for ages, and after that Throwaway flowed out in no time at all. Clairo is such a special artist and an incredible songwriter, and I'm super proud of this song."

Dusk, Dark, Dawn chronicles the trajectory of a night out through its different moods and genres and serves as a tribute to club and youth culture. While Dusk (released earlier in 2018) blended disco, smooth electro and funk and Dark explored distinctly heavier yet still diverse sounds, Dawn is a sonic embodiment of those euphoric sunrise moments and the feeling of togetherness at the end of a night well spent.

It's been an incredible several months for SG Lewis that has seen the artist sell-out venues across the US, Asia and Europe. Dark lead single 'Hurting' has continued to grow, hitting No.1 on the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart earlier this year, and now with two back-to-back Coachella sets in the bag, SG Lewis continues to cement his status as not just one of London's hottest new talents but also a formidable artist capable of making a splash on both sides of the Atlantic.

SG has previously collaborated with Col3trane, Raye, Ray BLK, The Neptunes/N.E.R.D's Chad Hugo, Gerd Janson, Conducta and more as well as producing Dave's '100M's' proving his worth as one of the most respected and prolific musicians from the UK and a producer capable of working outside of genre and style.

ABOUT RUEL (RCA)

Ruel is a 16 year old popstar hailing from Australia. His debut EP released last year has surpassed 200M+ global streams and his singles "Younger," "Dazed & Confused," and "Don't Tell Me" have all been certified Gold in Australia. In 2018, Ruel became the youngest recipient in history to win the prestigious Aria Award (aka the Australian "Grammys") for "Breakthrough Artist of the Year". In 2019, Ruel continues to break records by becoming the youngest male artist in history to sell out the iconic Sydney Opera House. Ruel also performed at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.





