Sebastián Yatra to Perform Virtual Concert For Pandora

Pandora and Verizon announced today that multi-platinum singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra will perform an innovative virtual concert powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network and mobile edge computing platform on Wednesday, June 15, starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Fans can RSVP for the free event here.

Pandora is utilizing pioneering content production technology at the Verizon 5G Lab in Los Angeles for this first-of-its-kind event. Working in collaboration with world-renowned XR production team, Magnopus (The Lion King, Pixar's Coco VR), Yatra performed on Verizon's XR virtual production stage and unique virtual environments were designed for each song, taking inspiration from Sebastián's music videos and iconic live performances - uniting both the physical and virtual worlds.

Yatra was 3D scanned using the volumetric capture studio at the Verizon 5G Lab, which will allow him to perform side-by-side with an AR hologram of himself for an iconic rendition of his hit song, "Tacones Rojas," all powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and edge compute.

The massive bandwidth and ultra-low latency that Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and edge compute provide enables distributed rendering of assets like holograms to provide an immersive production experience combining production camera feeds, near real-time virtual camera tracking, virtual 3D environments, the LED stage, and augmented reality foreground elements all in virtually real-time.

"The technology used in the Verizon 5G Lab to make this performance extra special was incredible. I never thought I'd perform with a hologram of myself," states Yatra. "Also, thank you to Pandora for bringing this event to my fans."

"We are thrilled to team up with Verizon to give fans a cutting-edge digital experience where music and technology meet," said Karina Montgomery, SVP of Strategic Solutions at SXM Media. "Pairing Verizon 5G technology with Pandora's expertise in the virtual event space, we are excited to bring fans the next generation of concerts and transport them into an immersive AR world where they can experience Sebastián Yatra's music like never before."

Marisol Vargas from SiriusXM's Caliente (ch. 151) will host the event and sit down with Yatra for an in-depth Q&A to talk about his experience at the Verizon 5G Lab, his latest album release and upcoming tour. Attendees will also be able to engage in a live chat and see a special behind-the-scenes segment giving an inside look into how Verizon 5G technology powered the experience.

"At Verizon's 5G Lab in Los Angeles, artists are creating new experiences with a 5G-powered virtual production stage and 5G-enhanced applications like motion capture, volumetric video capture, game engine technology, and AR/VR to elevate music and entertainment," said Christian Guirnalda, Director of Verizon's 5G Labs. "We're giving artists access to innovative technology to bring their visions to life and providing real-time interaction with fans. This wouldn't be possible without 5G and edge compute."

Since launching its Pandora LIVE virtual concert series in July 2020, Pandora has hosted over 25 music events from a wide variety of genres including Latin, pop, country, R&B and more. With Pandora LIVE, artists can connect with fans (and fans with other fans) - no matter where they are, delivering unique content that can't be found anywhere else.

Today's announcement builds on Verizon's 5G growth and innovation across industries with its mobility, mobile edge compute, and business solutions offerings.

Sebastián Yatra stunned at the 94th annual Academy Awards performing a beautiful rendition of the RIAA certified Gold "Dos Oruguitas" from The Walt Disney animated film "ENCANTO" which was nominated this year for an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

The multi-platinum singer-songwriter also recently released a powerful bilingual celebration of his single "Tacones Rojos" which reached #1 on Latin Radio in the US, from his multi-platinum new album "Dharma." The genre-bending 17-track third studio album features his 8x platinum hit "Pareja del Año,'' 4x platinum smash "Chica Ideal," and the Latin GRAMMYs nominated ballad "Adios," and boasts 5.4 Billion combined streams.

While Yatra has released bilingual collaborations in the past, "Eppure Sembri Qui'' is his first recording in Italian. His next solo music offering following the release of "Dharma," another feel-good single "TV" is set for release on June 9th along with a heartwarming new music video.

Currently nominated for five Latin American Music Awards, four MTV MIAW Awards, and starring in Netflix's "Érase Una Vez Pero Ya No," he will resume his 2022 'Dharma World Tour' later this month with a series of dates in Mexico, followed by the US and Canada.