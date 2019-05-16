Seba Kaapstad Creates A Harmony Of Genres With Their New Album THINA

May. 16, 2019  

Seba Kaapstad Creates A Harmony Of Genres With Their New Album THINA

Mello Music Group's Seba Kaapstad have just released their highly anticipated debut album Thina, streaming exclusively today on OkayAfrica and available on all streaming platforms tomorrow May 17th. Seba Kaapstad offers an effortless unity, one which can only be yielded from an embrace of different ideas, cultures, and sounds. Thina conjures beatific grooves that radiate with hints of soul, jazz, electronic experimentation and the polyrhythmic essence of Africa. Drawing from their South African, Swazi, and German backgrounds, the group creates a harmony of genres that starkly contrasts the social division present in their respective countries of origin.

Seba Kaapstad is a multi-national neo-soul quartet, comprised of band members, Zoe Modiga, Philip Scheibel (Pheel), Ndumiso Manana, and Sebastian Schuster (Seba). Drawing from their South Africa, Swazi, and German backgrounds, the group creates a soundscape without borders in order to demonstrate the commonalities shared between human beings. Now signed with Mello Music Group, Seba Kaapstad is neo-soul on a world stage.



