Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Seal Announces Deluxe Edition of Self-Titled Debut Album

Seal Announces Deluxe Edition of Self-Titled Debut Album

The new edition will be released on November 4.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 22, 2022  

Seal took the world by storm in 1991 when "Crazy" - the lead single from his self-titled debut album - cracked the Top 10 in the U.S., U.K., and across Europe. In the singer-songwriter's native U.K., the album debuted at #1 and later won Best British Album at the Brit Awards.

Three decades later, Seal's songs continue to resonate across multiple generations of music fans. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) also recently announced that sales for Seal have reached five million copies, officially granting the album quintuple platinum status.

Seal's landmark debut will arrive as a 4-CD/2-LP deluxe edition on November 4, packaged in a 12"x12" hardcover book that includes rare photos and liner notes by prominent music scribe Jim Farber for $79.98. SEAL: DELUXE EDITION introduces a newly remastered version of the original album on CD and a double-LP with an etching on the final side.

The set's three remaining CDs provide some context around the studio album using an extensive selection of rare recordings from the era, including early mixes, remixes, and more, as well as a previously unreleased 13-track concert performance. All the music on the Deluxe Edition will be released the same day on digital and streaming services. On the same day, a Dolby Atmos mix of the album created by the original producer, Trevor Horn, will also be available.

SEAL: DELUXE EDITION boasts a disc of rarities featuring "premix" versions of six album tracks. These versions featured early mixes that were available briefly on early pressings before they were replaced by Horn's final mixes. The collection also showcases many of the incredible dance remixes created for album singles, including standouts like William Orbit's dub mix for "Killer" and the Giro E Giro Mix for "The Beginning." Preorder here.

The collection ends on a high note with a previously unreleased concert recorded at the Point Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, on December 16, 1991. Recorded as his fame was exploding, the show captures Seal channeling the audience's energy while working through every song from his debut, plus the B-side "A Minor Groove," a cover of "Hey Joe," and more.

Newly upgraded 4K/HD versions of the album's iconic music videos will also be revealed over the coming weeks, with the video for "Future Love Paradise," the second single from the album, available today.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Peel Dream Magazine Announces Fall TourPeel Dream Magazine Announces Fall Tour
September 21, 2022

With his third album as Peel Dream Magazine, Joseph Stevens beckons you toward a fabulist, zig-zag world entirely of his own design. On Pad (on Slumberland / Tough Love), he eschews the fuzzy glories of his indie pop past – vibraphone trembles while chamber strings take center stage. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Kainalu Shares Single 'Inhibitions / Intuitions' Feat. MUNYAKainalu Shares Single 'Inhibitions / Intuitions' Feat. MUNYA
September 21, 2022

Madison, WI-based rising psychedelic-funk multi-instrumentalist Kainalu shares mellow, introspective groove, 'Inhibitions / Intuitions' out everywhere now, along with a lyric video, featuring vocalist MUNYA. The contemplative, experimental sophomore LP by Kainalu, Ginseng Hourglass.
The Human League Announces 5-Vinyl BoxsetThe Human League Announces 5-Vinyl Boxset
September 21, 2022

The Human League ‘Mark Two’, as they have been described, arose from the ashes of the band’s first incarnation and became one of the most influential and commercially successful groups of the early 1980s. The Virgin Years box set opens with DARE, which is simply one of the greatest albums ever made.
VIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs 'Hospital' on KIMMEL LIVEVIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs 'Hospital' on KIMMEL LIVE
September 21, 2022

Last night, acclaimed artist Madison Cunningham performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from her recent album. The album finds Cunningham working with Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Gary Clark Jr.) as well as Tucker Martine (Neko Case, Sufjan Stevens) and longtime producer and collaborator Tyler Chester. Watch the video and check out tour dates!
FOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLISFOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLIS
September 21, 2022

KRAPOPOLIS is the highly anticipated animated series from Emmy® Award-winner Dan Harmon (co-creator “Rick and Morty”). The series features voice actors Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Emmy®-winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Pam Murphy (“Get Shorty”), and Duncan Trussell (“The Midnight Gospel”).