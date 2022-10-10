Scotland's Dancing On Tables Releasing Debut Full-Length 'Colour In The Grey' This Friday

Scottish band Dancing On Tables will release their debut album 'Colour In The Grey,' on October 14 via Enci Records (Fences, Kulick, The Joy Formidable).

Named as one of Variety Magazine's ''10 Brits To Watch,'' the band's profile continues to rise with stints on Catfish and The Bottlemen's arena tour in 2021, numerous festival appearances, placements in ad campaigns for Schuh x Adidas and Scottish Water, and inclusion on major playlists, such as New Music Friday, The Pop List and Breaking Alternative.

'So What' takes raw and delicate lyrics about the realisation that you would do anything to get an old relationship back, reliving all the mistakes you made and the games that plays with your head, and pairs them with anthemic rock."

The contrast between the intimate lyrics and heavy sound act as a way to show how, in a world where it feels like it's not normal for men to talk honestly about their feelings, people find ways to hide what they really want to say. 'So What' acts as a mask, allowing someone to say things deep from the heart that they wouldn't otherwise feel comfortable saying in a different scenario.

Of their upcoming debut full-length, the band says, "It feels like the last 3 years of our life have all been building up to this album. You can hear the journey that we've been on as a group as you go through the tracks, with stories of love, happiness, loss and frustration sang on top of a sound that we have worked hard to define by combining our original rock influences with our favourite modern music alt-pop styles.

The album is a collection of songs that were put together over a time where as musicians, we were suddenly stuck at home after being used to being on the road for most of the year. Like most people, it was tough for us to stay motivated during this, but working together (remotely) on music was the highlight of each day and left us with over 70 tracks to choose from for this album.

For us, writing and recording this album really was the 'colour in the grey' of every day life at this point."

Watch the "So What" music video here: