Sarah Mary Chadwick Unveils 'Drinkin' on a Tuesday' Single

Her new album will be released on September 15.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall

Sarah Mary Chadwick Unveils 'Drinkin' on a Tuesday' Single

New Zealand born, Melbourne based multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, vocalist and visual artist Sarah Mary Chadwick will release her eighth studio record Messages to God on September 15 via Kill Rock Stars. Executive produced by Tony Espie (The Avalanches) and earning acclaim spanning Pitchfork, PASTE, BrooklynVegan, Exclaim! and more, the new collection is composed of broad, brightly coloured spiritual strokes and consists of dramatic retellings of having your heart broken, existing, movement and growth. 

A jaunty bar room mess with long-time collaborator and close friend Hank Clifton-Williamson and Chadwick playing dueling piano lines, “Drinkin’ on a Tuesday” is a meditation on the inevitability of ‘failure’ and how one responds & repairs, how you make a framework to contain you when things break. Chadwick shares, “This is a reverse resilience song, cause essentially it’s about bouncing back, but in the most lonely blinding searing way possible. It's like the interior of a drunk’s mind, everything is bright and tragic and huge and dark and silent and everybody is new and bright.  And all your jokes always land, every single one.”

Chadwick is a gifted and singular songwriter, uniquely attuned to the minutiae of human emotion, not unlike Phil Eleverum’s work as Mount Eerie and Daniel Johnston’s adventures on tape. A multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, Chadwick’s songs are unsparing, brutal, and absolutely lovely. A prolific visual artist alongside her songwriting, Chadwick’s cover art of this record mirrors the slight alteration in tone; whereas previously, self-portraits of herself alone fronted her releases, now she has pictured herself amongst a group around a piano. Still not looking at peace, but surrounded by people, nonetheless.

Messages to God is a beautifully realized record. It’s not happy but it is funny and optimistic. It is melodramatic, self-serving and generous. Sometimes, from way back in the sty seats of the theater, you’re at your closest to god. That’s what this record is like, finding beauty in everyday occurrences. Because it’s there. You just gotta look really hard sometimes. And as Chadwick provides, “Because every day’s just one more day / trying to write messages to god’’.

Photo Credit: Simon J Karis 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Erin Rae Announces Live Album & Embarks On Lighten Up & Try Tour Photo
Erin Rae Announces Live Album & Embarks On 'Lighten Up & Try' Tour

Rae has shared “Bad Mind (feat She Returns From War) (Live & From The Heart)” from the record. This fall, Rae will head out on her Lighten Up & Try headline tour. The dates will take her across the country with stops in Brooklyn, Denver, Portland, Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, Chicago and more.

2
Tony Nominee Mary Bridget Davies Announces New Live Album Photo
Tony Nominee Mary Bridget Davies Announces New Live Album

Ms. Davies was accompanied by acclaimed NYC musicians such as Clint DeGanon on drums (Stevie Wonder, West Side Story), Mark Berman on piano (Sex In The City, Bullets Over Broadway), Alex Prezzano on guitar (A Night With Janis Joplin) and Dave Richards on Bass (Hamilton, Indigo Girls).

3
Melissa Errico to Join George Benson to U.K. Tour Photo
Melissa Errico to Join George Benson to U.K. Tour

The legendary George Benson announced his highly anticipated five UK shows in June/July 2024. This includes two nights at London’s most iconic venue, the Royal Albert Hall on June 28th/29th 2024. Opening act is Tony-nominated Broadway star, actor, singer, and author Melissa Errico. (Les Misérables; Eliza Doolittle in ‘My Fair Lady’ and more).

4
Billy Ray Cyrus and FIREROSE Sign Exclusively with Scott Adkins for Management Photo
Billy Ray Cyrus and FIREROSE Sign Exclusively with Scott Adkins for Management

Multi-hyphenate global entertainer Billy Ray Cyrus and critically-acclaimed songstress, FIREROSE, who recently released their new power ballad “Plans,” are signing with Scott Adkins for exclusive management representation and Nick Meinema of Action Entertainment Collaborative for global agency representation. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS Tony NominationInterview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS Tony Nomination
Interview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUEInterview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE
Ja Rule To Headline Amazon Music's Final '50 & Forever' City Sessions Livestream SeriesJa Rule To Headline Amazon Music's Final '50 & Forever' City Sessions Livestream Series
Interview: Frankie Rodriguez & Dara Reneé Reveal Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES PerformancesInterview: Frankie Rodriguez & Dara Reneé Reveal Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Performances

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
WICKED