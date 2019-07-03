Sam Fender Releases New Single WILL WE TALK

Sam Fender is pleased to share the heady melody-packed, "Will We Talk?," driven by true rock'n'roll guitars and a string section. "Will We Talk" is this final single to drop ahead of his forthcoming debut album Hypersonic Missiles. The album is now set for release onSeptember 13 via Interscope, moving back from its original August release date. Ahead of the album's release, Fender is confirmed to play Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 2with additional North American dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

Listen to WILL WE TALK? on your favorite platform here!

Pre-order the album for download, CD, cassette, mini-disc, limited edition black and white vinyl, and to pre-save on streaming platforms. Head over to Sam's online store for exclusive merch and limited-edition album bundles.

Sam Fender is a rare talent. A 25-year-old working-class musician from the North or England who plays every gig as though it might well be his last, armed with this huge, cavernous vocal, guitar strapped on (a Fender, obviously), and fueled by that seemingly old-school belief that great guitar music still has the power to change lives and influence people. Hypersonic Missiles was written, recorded and produced at Fender's own self-built warehouse studio in North Shields, and recorded with long-standing friend and producer, Bramwell Bronte.

There's a loose thread that has run through all of Sam's songs to date and that's in the focus of his lyrics. Observational, questioning and socially engaged, Sam has an innate gift for simplifying matters of the newsworthy and topical. "I have no answers, only questions" he clarifies on the album's title track, but there's a canny simplicity here that seems to be touching and speaking plainly to people in their hundreds of thousands. Those words reflect conversations occurring right across the globe, amongst friends in cafes, pubs, and out on the terraces. Whether frustrations, misunderstandings or despair.

This Spring saw Fender play to sold-out audiences in both Los Angeles, NYC and SXSW. Fender also made his late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimme Live! where he performed the album's title track. In addition, Fender was featured on CBS This Morning - Saturday where he spoke with CBS anchor Anthony Mason about his sudden rise in notoriety and performed "Hypersonic Missiles" as well as "Play God" and breakout single "Dead Boys."

In addition to Lollapalooza, Sam will play a string of festivals across the UK and Europe throughout the Summer including a huge outdoor hometown headline show at Tynemouth Castle, Hyde Park in support of Bob Dylan + Neil Young, and TRNSMT in Glasgow. All announced dates are listed below including his first shows in Japan. Sam then tours the UK at the end of the year including four sold-out shows at Newcastle Academy, and two at Brixton Academy. Additional North American dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Sam Fender Live:

July 11 - Tynemouth Castle, North Shields SOLD OUT

July 12 - Hyde Park, London (w/ Bob Dylan + Neil Young)

July 13 - TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow

July 19 - Splendour In The Grass, North Byron Parklands

July 23 - Corner Hotel, Melbourne

July 24 - Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

August 2 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

August 10 - Boardmasters Festival, Newquay

August 16 - Summer Sonic, Tokyo

August 18 - Summer Sonic, Osaka

August 30 - Fusion Festival, Liverpool

August 31 - Electric Picnic, Laois Ireland

November 22 - Academy, Manchester SOLD OUT

November 23 - Guild of Students, Liverpool SOLD OUT

November 26 - Rock City, Nottingham SOLD OUT

November 27 - O2 Academy, Glasgow SOLD OUT

November 28 - O2 Academy, Leeds SOLD OUT

November 30 - Dome, Brighton SOLD OUT

December 1 - O2 Academy, Bournemouth SOLD OUT

December 3 - Pavilions, Plymouth

December 4 - O2 Academy, Bristol SOLD OUT

December 5 - O2 Academy, Birmingham SOLD OUT

December 7 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

December 8 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

December 10 - O2 Academy Brixton, London SOLD OUT

December 11 - O2 Academy Brixton, London

December 13 - Great Hall, Cardiff SOLD OUT

December 16 - Dublin, Olympia SOLD OUT

December 17 - Ulster Hall, Belfast SOLD OUT

December 19 - O2 Academy, Sheffield SOLD OUT

December 21 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

December 22 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT





