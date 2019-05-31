Saint Dog Releases New Single 'Bang Bang' Featuring Skribbal

California emcee and underground legend Saint Dog has released a brand new single "Bang Bang" featuring Skribbal online at https://youtu.be/mFxcHVmj1LA. The track appears on Saint Dog's upcoming new album "Bozo", which drops August 2nd, 2019 via Suburban Noize Records/Force 5 Records.

Today (MAY 31) at 4:20 PM (PST), Force 5 Records CEO Donny will take over the Sub Noize Facebook page for a LIVE CHAT with fans to talk about the new music, the album's production and preview the entire album. DGAF's Big Hoss may also make an appearance, so be sure to tune in! Tune in at www.facebook.com/suburbannoizerecords at 4:20pm PST

Saint Dog's "Bozo" is available now for pre-order along with with a limited edition Free Saint Dog t-shirt in the SRH Store and the first 100 orders get a free DGAF beanie here https://fanlink.to/saintdogbozo.

Saint Dog is an OG member of California rip-hop outfit Kottonmouth Kings and was featured on their now classic debut album "Royal Highness". After leaving Kottonmouth Kings, Saint Dog released a pair of solo efforts in "Ghetto Guide" and "Uncomformable Social Amputees", then recorded with Subnoize Souljaz, and DGAF's debut album with Chucky Chuck.

The track listing for Saint Dog's "Bozo" is as follows:

1 - Sounds of The Underground

2 - Bozo

3 - I'm Living Life (Right Now) (featuring Danny Diablo & Syniister)

4 - West Side (feat. Mars & Kung Fu Vampire)

5 - Bar Door Sign (feat. The DRP & Prolifik)

6 - Same Ol Screaming

7 - She Be Wifey

8 - Gangsta Ways

10 - Bang Bang (feat. Skribbal)

11 - Already Dude

12 - Love (Is What I Got)

13 - Lay Low (feat. Big Hoss & Jaysin Logik)

14 - Where I stay (feat Lil Jerry)

15 - Stir It Up (feat. Big Hoss)





