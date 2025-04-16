Saba Unveils Summer Headlining 'The Big Picture Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago rap virtuoso and Pivot Gang leader Saba has announced his headlining The Big Picture Tour, kicking off in June. The tour announcement follows on the heels of an intimate six-show run at New York City’s iconic Blue Note.

Taking place across 13 dates with support from Ovrkast, the tour begins in Dallas on June 7th and will hit major markets across the US including Boston, New York, and a massive hometown show at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium right outside of Chicago before concluding in Los Angeles on June 28th. Artist presale begins April 16th at 10am local time, followed by local presale from 12pm local time on April 16th to 10pm local time on April 17th. Spotify presale begins April 17th at 10am local time, and general onsale starts April 18th at 10am local time. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

Last month, Saba teamed up with GRAMMY® Award-winning super-producer and the “Godfather of Chicago Hip-Hop” No ID for the incredible From the Private Collection of Saba and No ID. The record, named one of the most highly-anticipated of 2025 by major industry voices, earned high praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Consequence, Brooklyn Vegan, and more, even being named one of the best releases of the year thus far.

The Big Picture Tour Dates

June 7 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

June 8 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

June 10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven Stage

June 11 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

June 13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore - Silver Spring

June 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

June 15 - Boston, MA - Royale

June 17 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

June 19 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

June 20 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

June 22 - Bridgeview, IL - SeatGeek Stadium *

June 25 - Denver, CO - Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

June 27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

June 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

*Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

About Saba:

A successful independent artist, Saba has rooted his career in an authenticity and musicality that’s made him one of his generation’s most important and unique voices in rap. Saba’s most recent career highlights include performing at the United Center arena for Chance the Rapper’s Acid Rap Anniversary, playing two weekends at Coachella, and touring the US, Europe and Africa in support of his album Few Good Things. This year, Spotify named Saba’s critically acclaimed CARE FOR ME album amongst its “Spotify Classics: Hip-Hop & R&B Albums of the Streaming Era” campaign (which includes Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler the Creator and more) with billboards across LA and NYC.

Saba began making music at age 9 and was writing and producing songs by early adolescence. Building a recording studio in his grandmother’s basement on the west side of Chicago, he and a group of neighborhood friends formed their Pivot Gang collective. In 2019, J. Cole tapped Saba for the Dreamville collaboration album Revenge of the Dreamers III, in which Saba earned his first RIAA Gold certification for the song “Sacrifices.” That same year, Saba, Noname, and Smino announced the creation of their Midwest super-group Ghetto Sage with the release of their debut track “Häagen Dazs.” 2022 marked Saba’s second RIAA Gold certification – this time for his own 2016 single “Photosynthesis.”

Photo Credit: Mark Clennon

