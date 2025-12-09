Isaac Slade of The Fray to Play First Ever Solo Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Isaac Slade, best known as the former frontman of the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum band The Fray, will return to the stage with Songs I Know. Each performance will take audiences on a musical journey through Slade’s life, from familiar hits to brand-new material and the songs that first lit the spark for him as a young artist.

Presale tickets will be available to members of Side Stack, the online community of Isaac Slade, beginning on Wednesday, December 10th at 10 am local. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 12th, at 10 am local. TICKETS HERE.

Slade amicably split from The Fray in 2022. He has since stepped out of the spotlight, living a quiet life on an island in the Pacific Northwest, raising a family, and opening a record store. After a quiet moment sitting alone on the bleachers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, just outside his hometown of Denver, he realized he was ready to return to the stage.

“I saw my first concert at Red Rocks when I was 5 years old, and two decades later we stood on that same stage playing our own show. Going back there brought it all rushing in and I felt that fire to play again. I could almost hear it," said Slade.

Isaac Slade • Songs I Know • Solo Tour 2026

March 12, 2026—Denver, CO—Holiday Theater

March 14, 2026—Fort Collins, CO—The Armory

March 26, 2026—St. Louis, MO—City Winery

March 27, 2026—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall

March 28, 2026—Minneapolis, MN—Dakota

April 10, 2026—New York, NY—City Winery

April 11, 2026—Philadelphia, PA—City Winery

April 23, 2026—San Diego, CA—Music Box

April 24, 2026—Los Angeles, CA—The Troubadour

April 25, 2026—San Francisco, CA—Swedish American Hall

