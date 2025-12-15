The Happy Fits Reveal New Tour Dates For 2026

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On the heels of closing out their headline tour in support of their new album Lovesick, indie/rock group The Happy Fits has announced their first round of tour dates for 2026.

The run of shows will kick off in March in Burlington and take them through Buffalo, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Boulder, San Diego, Tampa, and Baltimore, among many others. Tickets are on sale this Friday, December 19th. For more information or to purchase, visit the band’s website.

Tour Dates:

03/13 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

03/14 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

03/15 - Buffalo, NY @ Electric City

03/17 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

03/18 - Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Center

03/20 - Lansing, MI @ Grewal Hall

03/21 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

03/23 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

03/24 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

03/26 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/28 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

03/31 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/01 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

04/02 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

04/04 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

04/05 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

04/07 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater

04/08 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

04/10 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

04/11 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater

04/14 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

04/15 - Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE

04/17 - Gainesville, FL @ Heartwood Stage

04/18 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

04/20 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater

04/21 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

04/23 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/24 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

04/25 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

04/27 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

04/29 - Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

05/01 - Baltimore, MD @ The Recher

05/02 - Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

05/03 - New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

ABOUT THE HAPPY FITS:

Founded in New Jersey by childhood friends, The Happy Fits made their debut in 2016 with Awfully Apeelin’, a self-released EP that climbed all the way to #5 on the Spotify USA Viral 50.

In the years that followed, the group has dropped chart-topping releases, worldwide headline tours, and festival appearances from Lollapalooza to Corona Capital in Mexico City. With three acclaimed studio albums under their belt, they’ve earned nearly 1 million monthly listeners and 300 million streams globally.

Photo Credit: Anna Koblish