SYML to Release New Album 'Nobody Lives Here' in April

Seattle-based artist and producer SYML has announced his third studio album, Nobody Lives Here, which will be released by Fin. Recordings and Nettwerk on April 4, 2025 (pre-save). The record marks his clearest and crispest writing to date. Written, recorded, and produced by him, it is fueled by the keen understanding that life is a contradiction, a fleeting moment.

As he accepts the presence of loss, he still welcomes others into his space with melody, lyrics, a slide guitar, or a cello’s hum. For the new record, his music remains cinematic and visceral, taking the license to both gut and be gutted. “If the dark inspires the good, that’s a good thing to be honest about. All of these characters inside of me are fascinated by the same thing, which is: Why are humans even here and what is this ever-expanding universe that we’re floating through?” Ahead of the release, SYML shares the album trailer featuring the album intro song, “A100."

On Friday, he will release the album's first single, the introspective song “Careful,” a hymn-like anthem that soars with Fennell's famous falsetto leading the way. He adds, “Comparison is inevitable for us as humans. I tend to be a competitive person, and that can make comparison dangerous. As I grow, I feel like I have a better perspective on what it is to have a job, be in relationships, and be in my body. Luckily, I am surrounded by people who remind me that while these things help to define me, they are not who I am. ‘Careful’ is a reminder to myself.”

SYML also announces four intimate acoustic performances, celebrating the release of the new album in London, Paris, Seattle, and Brooklyn. These shows will go on sale on January 24th, with presale happening on January 23rd. More info at symlmusic.com. These shows follow the sold-out Spring European How It Was It Will Never Be Again Tour. A complete list of dates can be found below.

With close to four billion lifetime streams, SYML is the solo venture of artist Brian Fennell. Welsh for “simple”—he makes music that taps into the instincts that drive us to places of sanctuary, whether that be a place or a person. Born and raised in Seattle, Fennell studied piano and became a self-taught producer, programmer, and guitarist. He released his self-titled debut album in 2019, which included the multi-platinum song “Where’s My Love” and the Gold Record fan favorite “Girl." His 2023 sophomore album, The Day My Father Died, described by NPR as “euphoric,” was recorded at Studio X with renowned producer Phil Ek and features collaborations with Elbow’s Guy Garvey, Lucius, Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek, and Charlotte Lawrence. His music has become the soundtrack to countless films and TV shows and was used by Lana Del Rey on the song “Paris, TX,” from her Grammy-nominated 2023 album. In 2024, he launched an imprint, FIN. Recordings, a collaboration with his label, Nettwerk Music Group, and management team, Good Harbor Music.

SYML TOUR DATES:

3/25 Eindhoven, NL Effenaar *SOLD OUT*

3/26 Rotterdam, NL LantarenVenster *SOLD OUT*

3/27 Frankfurt, DE Brotfabrik *SOLD OUT*

3/28 Enschede, NL Metropool Hertog Jan Zaal *SOLD OUT*

3/29 Groningen, NL Nieuwe Kerk *SOLD OUT*

3/31 Hannover, DE MusikZentrum *SOLD OUT*

4/2 Copenhagen, DK DR Koncerthouset, Studio 2

4/3 Berlin, DE Peter Edel *SOLD OUT

*4/6 Gent, BE Wintercircus *SOLD OUT*

8/15 Oslo, NO Langs Akerselva Festival

8/16 Bodø, NO Parkenfestivalen

Special acoustic album release gatheryngs:

*on-sale January 24th

4/5 Paris, FR Le Consulat

4/7 London, UK Omeara

4/12 Seattle, WA Easy Street Records

5/7 Brooklyn, NY National Sawdust

5/8 Brooklyn, NY National Sawdust

