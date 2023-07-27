SOCCER MOMMY Shares Cover of Sheryl Crow's 'Soak Up The Sun'

Soccer Mommy continues to tour in support of 2022’s critically acclaimed album Sometimes, Forever, and is opening for Maggie Rogers on her current run.

Ahead of tonight’s show at NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium, Soccer Mommy is sharing a cover of Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up The Sun.” Crow is a formative artist for Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison, who was interviewed by The New York Times last year about Crow’s influence.

“She has so many songs that are these massive hits that, at least for someone my age, you can’t have grown up and not heard those songs,” she told NYT. “She has a knack for saying something hard, but making it feel like she’s ready to acknowledge it and be cool with this hard acceptance.”

See below to find a Soccer Mommy show near you, and get your tickets HERE. For a taste of what to expect, watch the band’s career-spanning NPR Tiny Desk performance from earlier this year here, or watch Soccer Mommy perform “Shotgun” and “Feel It All The Time” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Sometimes, Forever was named one of the best albums of 2023 but the likes of The New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, NPR, Vulture, Associated Press, Billboard, Stereogum, The A.V. Club, FLOOD, Paste, Uproxx, and more, with “Shotgun” named one of the top songs of 2023 by The Los Angeles Times, Buzzfeed, NPR, Gorilla vs. Bear, Pitchfork, Consequence, Vulture, NYLON, Billboard and more. Sometimes, Forever debuted on the Billboard charts, taking the #1 slot for Heatseakers, Top New Artist and Alternative New Artist, debuting in the Top 200, and many more.

She performed on both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2022, completed a largely sold-out international headline tour, and performed an intimate show at the GRAMMY Museum alongside a Q&A hosted by The Los Angeles Times’ Mikael Wood.

Following the album release, Soccer Mommy has since hosted Roblox’s most successful Listening Party to date with 10.8 million unique visitors, and she has also shared incredible alt-versions of “Shotgun” by Magdalena Bay, a slowed and reverbed edit, as well as a Simlish version, available now within The Sims 4 High School Years expansion pack. Soccer Mommy also collaborated with Brain Dead on a limited edition t-shirt.

Sometimes, Forever is Soccer Mommy’s boldest and most aesthetically adventurous work yet, and it cements Sophie Allison’s status as one of the most gifted songwriters making rock music right now.

The album sees Allison once again tapping into the turn-of-the-millenium sensibilities she’s known for, as she advances her self-made sonic world beyond the present and into the future with experimental-minded production, an expanded moodboard of vintage touchstones, and some of her most sophisticated songwriting to date.

Inspired by the concept that neither sorrow nor happiness is permanent, Sometimes, Forever is a fresh peek into the mind of an artist who synthesizes everything — retro sounds, personal tumult, the relatable disorder of modern life — into original music that feels built to last a long time. Maybe even forever.

Tour Dates

7/27 Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

7/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center *

7/30 Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Arts Festival %

7/31 Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point *

8/1 Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point *

8/3 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

8/4 Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

8/6 Pittsburgh, PA @ Allegheny County Summer Concert Series+

8/7 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Listening Lawn - Outdoor Stage^

8/8 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Lounge ^

8/9 Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre &

8/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Gallivan Center - Twilight Concert Series $

8/12 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent !

8/13 San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

9/9 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

9/21 Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena #

9/23 Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena #

9/24 Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena #

9/26 London, UK @ Alexandra Palace #

9/27 London, UK @ Alexandra Palace #

11/17 Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

12/2-12/3 São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound São Paulo

12/7 Asunción, PY @ Primavera Sound Asunción

12/9 Bogotá, COL @ Primavera Sound Bogotá

* = with Maggie Rogers

% = with Purr

+ = with Disq

^ = with Pool Kids

& = with Pool Kids and Slow Caves

$ = with Bratty and Blue Rain Boots

! = with SASAMI

# = with The National

Photo Credit: Daniel Topete