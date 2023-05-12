SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Drops New Single 'Northwest'

“Northwest” is the third song unveiled from Clark’s highly-anticipated new self-titled album, produced by Brandi Carlile and will be released on May 19.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 3 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

11x Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark's new song, "Northwest," is debuting today.

Of the song, Clark shares, "Being born and raised in western Washington, it was all I knew until I moved to Nashville in my early 20s. It was so right in front of me that I didn't even see or feel just how awesome it all was. The first time I came home for a visit, I realized just how tall the trees were and how majestic the mountains in my childhood backyard would always be. This song is an homage to that beautiful place and time I grew up in."

"Northwest" is the third song unveiled from Clark's highly-anticipated new self-titled album, which was produced by 9x Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile and will be released next Friday, May 19 on Warner Records (pre-order/pre-save).

Ahead of the release, Clark recently unveiled album tracks "She Smoked In The House" and "Buried," of which Billboard praises, "Clark continues to convey her inexorable talents as both a song-crafter and vocal interpreter," while Music Row declares, "a stunning ballad of ache and loss by one of our greatest living country songwriters."

The release adds to yet another landmark year for Clark, who is nominated for Best Original Score at the 76th Annual Tony Awards for Shucked, the new musical comedy she composed alongside longtime collaborator, Shane McAnally. Shucked is nominated for nine awards overall at the 2023 ceremony including Best New Musical.

Recorded at the famed Shangri-La studio in Malibu, CA, the new album features the most raw and intimate recordings of Clark's decade-long career, as she showcases her versatility across eleven songs that span the emotional spectrum.

In addition to Clark and Carlile, the album also includes special guests Derek Trucks and Lucius as well as Matt Chamberlain on drums, Sebastian Steinberg on bass, Dave Palmer on piano, Jedd Hughes on guitar, Kyleen King on viola, Josh Neumann on cello, Sista Strings (aka Monique and Chauntee Ross) on cello and violin, Steve Fishell on pedal steel and Jay Carlile on background vocals and harmonica.

Reflecting on the project, Clark shares, "This album is a return home to me in many ways. Musically it's the rawest I've been since 12 Stories and maybe even rawer. When Brandi and I sat down and talked about working together, one thing that really intrigued me was her saying 'I see it as your return to the northwest.' (Since the two of us are both from Washington state). That comment inspired so much for me.

It took me back to where and how I grew up. 'Northwest' and 'She Smoked In The House' were both a result of that early conversation. Working with another recording artist on this project was such a gift that I didn't even know I needed and changed the way I want to write songs and make records moving forward. My hope is that anyone who hears this album will feel the heart that I put into every note of it."

Carlile adds, "Brandy is one of the greatest songwriters I've ever known. And I feel like I now know exactly who Brandy Clark is through the portal of this singular brilliantly written album. When I heard the songs for this album, they took me back to the first time I heard Car Wheels on a Gravel Road. I was thinking about Tom Petty, The Pretenders, Kim Richey, Sheryl Crow, Shelby Lynne and the soul of 90s Americana before it had a name. Brandy's voice is like a friend you've had your whole life the second you hear it.

I know I'm not alone in feeling this way. This is her moment. This is the one. Sometimes an artist only gets one shot at an album like this in their life. This is the time Brandy has chosen to reveal herself to the world as an artist and a woman and I was blessed beyond measure to be the person she trusted to support and facilitate that swan dive."

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Victoria Stevens



RELATED STORIES

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Photo
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway

Things are getting corny at the Nederlander Theatre! The nine-time Tony-nominated Shucked is the biggest surprise of this theatre season (in a good way!) and Ashley D. Kelley is a big part of telling the hilarious farm to fable as 'Storyteller #1'.

Listen: Kevin Cahoon Talks SHUCKED and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS Photo
Listen: Kevin Cahoon Talks SHUCKED and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

In this episode, Cahoon shares how he spent his childhood as a rodeo clown and at the age of 13,  won best male vocalist on Star Search!  Kevin was  part of the original cast of The Lion King, and while appearing in that show, he went to see  Hedwig and the Angry Inch  and  was determined to someday play the title role.

Photos/Video: SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Photo
Photos/Video: SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album

Today, Shucked, Broadway’s homegrown hit musical comedy, recently nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, celebrated today’s digital release of the Shucked – Original Broadway Cast Recording by hauling members of the cast and creative team through Times Square on a tractor/trailer. See photos and video of the farm-inspired fun!

Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform Best Man Wins on the TODAY SHOW Photo
Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW

Tony nominee Kevin Cahoon and the cast of Shucked took over the TODAY Show Plaza to perform 'Best Man Wins.' Shucked's performances are part of TODAY's Broadway Week, which also featured performances by Camelot, Some Like It Hot, and more. Watch the video of the performance now!


From This Author - Michael Major

Layton Greene Drops New Single 'Spin Again'Layton Greene Drops New Single 'Spin Again'
Photos: Halle Bailey & Javier Bardem Attend THE LITTLE MERMAID Mexico City PremierePhotos: Halle Bailey & Javier Bardem Attend THE LITTLE MERMAID Mexico City Premiere
Macha Kiddo Releases Second Album 'Malacrianza'Macha Kiddo Releases Second Album 'Malacrianza'
Sam Hunt Releases Heartfelt New Song 'Women In My Life'Sam Hunt Releases Heartfelt New Song 'Women In My Life'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD