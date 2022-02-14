S.A.M. Releases New Album 'Choke Artist'

Nashville & Memphis, TN based S.A.M are grabbing the brass ring of stardom with the release of new album "Choke Artist". The 8-song album launched with the track Way Out" featuring red hot Southern Rapper Jelly Roll on guest vocals.

Streaming platforms have wrapped their arms around the LP with 3 different tracks being added to multiple playlists @ Spotify; Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and more. With SiriusXM Octane now playing "Way Out" in Test Drive, S.A.M. is riding a wave of early momentum.

The band's Shi Eubank explains the meaning of "Way Out": "At times we may ask ourselves Where am I, how did I get here? This idea became the catalyst for the song, when you find yourself in an unfamiliar place it becomes easy to get lost in an endless cycle of negative thought. Climbing your way out of that place is the true test of courage and resilience. The dark imagery within the song is something that most people can relate to, yet the hope is that people find their way out of this place to become the best versions of themselves".

Shi continues "The "Way Out" video was one of our favorite shoots to date. There was some fire, jail time, a little bit of tequila (maybe a lot?!?!!) and all-around great vibes! Working with our boy Jelly Roll was an incredible experience. To see how he was able to translate from song to video his message and still 100% deliver the same relatable feel was noteworthy. Harper Reigns killed the video as well.

Working with a model and influencer of her caliber also allowed us to see another amazing display of Talent translated into video form. The song already told a story sonically we can't want to see what you think of it visually. Hats off to Eric Dicarlo of Square Up Studios for capturing it once again. Keep looking for your "Way Out".

S.A.M. made its way onto the national scene with their "11:59" EP in 2019 and have been building steadily ever since. Debut single "10 Feet Tall" was in regular rotation @ SiriusXM Octane and Music Choice Rock while establishing the band at Active Rock Radio, peaking at #35 on the BDS and Mediabase charts.

The band's fortunes reached new heights when "10 Feet Tall" was used in promos for the 2019 ESPY awards and aired as bumpers throughout the ABC telecast. Follow-on singles "Heartless Machine" and "Unleash" helped solidify their place in the Rock firmament. 2021 saw the band continue their climb with "Remedy" featuring guest vocalist Danny Worsnop and "So Low" which was co-produced by Jayden Panesso of Sylar. The band has received positive press support from Loudwire, Alternative Press, Metal Injection, Tattoo.com, UPROXX, AXS and Hard Rock Daddy, among others. The band has received stellar reviews for their powerful live shows from tours with Shinedown, Papa Roach, Sick Puppies, In This Moment and Memphis May Fire.

As the band's profile continues to grow in 2022, tour dates and additional music releases are being planned for later in the year as well as throughout 2023.

Listen to the new album here: