Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rozzi Shares Sultry R&B Single 'Past Life' (ft. PJ Morton)

Rozzi Shares Sultry R&B Single 'Past Life' (ft. PJ Morton)

Their new, deluxe album will be released on November 18.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  

LA-based vocalist, songwriter, pianist and producer Rozzi's career trajectory continues to soar! She has shared stages with Katy Perry, Joss Stone, Betty Who, Nile Rodgers, Maroon 5, and Duran Duran, amongst others, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, NowThis, Bachelor's (Jay Som / Palehound) Doomin' Sun Fest, collaborated with Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T, co-hosts the popular Ugh! You're So Good! podcast with Scott Hoying and released two acclaimed EPs over the last two years.

Fan favorite single "Best Friend Song (Lemon Ice Mix)" which Rozzi performed live in the latest season of Hulu's Dollface was also recently featured in the opening credits of the Netflix film Me Time starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

Today, Rozzi has announced the arrival of the Berry (Deluxe) album, due out November 18 on BMG. The record will feature all of the songs on the Berry and Hymn For Tomorrow EP's plus four new tracks, including a spectacular cover of Alanis Morissette's "Hand In My Pocket," a new version of "I Guess I'm the Bad Guy Now" with Pentatonix' Scott Hoying, and the compelling and sultry R&B single "Past Life" featuring PJ Morton which is released today.

Rozzi shares, "I wrote "Past Life" with my friend Eric Leva on a guitar missing two strings. It's a song about being inexplicably drawn to someone - about meeting them for the first time and feeling a closeness as if you'd known them your entire life. Singing it with PJ was a dream come true and watching him cut vocals in New Orleans was like a masterclass. His tone, artistry, and creativity tells the story of the lyric in a way only he could. And his ad libs on the last chorus are officially my favorite part of the record."

Fans in NYC and LA have new chances to experience Rozzi's spectacular live show and preview the new songs this fall, just ahead of the Berry (Deluxe) album release. Tickets HERE.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


FOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLISFOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLIS
September 21, 2022

KRAPOPOLIS is the highly anticipated animated series from Emmy® Award-winner Dan Harmon (co-creator “Rick and Morty”). The series features voice actors Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Emmy®-winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Pam Murphy (“Get Shorty”), and Duncan Trussell (“The Midnight Gospel”).
Brooklyn Funk Essentials Shares 'AA Side Single'Brooklyn Funk Essentials Shares 'AA Side Single'
September 21, 2022

‘AA Side Single’ is a funk stomper, with a classic groove, squelchy bass, Tower Of Power style brass and Alison Limerick’s seductive vocals. With its lyrics “Won’t be your B-side, baby I’d rather not get played, I’m double A side single”, the track is all fun, vinyl-themed innuendo about having no intention of getting played.
Ashley Gorley Honored as NSAI's 'Songwriter of the Decade'Ashley Gorley Honored as NSAI's 'Songwriter of the Decade'
September 21, 2022

Gorley was also decorated with 'Songwriter of the Year' and two 'Songs I Wish I'd Written'' awards for “You Should Probably Leave” recorded by Chris Stapleton and “Sand In My Boots” recorded by Morgan Wallen. The 5th Annual Nashville Songwriter Awards presented by City National Bank was stacked with performances.
Alexis Castrogiovanni Shares New EP 'Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains'Alexis Castrogiovanni Shares New EP 'Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains'
September 21, 2022

Montreal's Alexis Castrogiovanni's ambitious & emotional debut EP is streaming everywhere now. In case you missed the singles, be sure to check out Alexis' incredibly cinematic music video for 'Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains.' & 'Ex-Girl.' In her music, you can hear echoes of saxophonist Colin Stetson.
Olga Tañón Honored By the Latin Grammy AcademyOlga Tañón Honored By the Latin Grammy Academy
September 21, 2022

Olga Tañon, the undisputed queen of the tropical genre, announces her new Latin Grammy nomination for the excellence displayed in her most recent studio album 'Tañon Pal' Combo Es Lo Que Hay,' released on the Option 1 Entertainment record label. Olga Tañon is celebrating her premise 'I'M BACK' now more than ever.