Rozzi Shares Sultry R&B Single 'Past Life' (ft. PJ Morton)

LA-based vocalist, songwriter, pianist and producer Rozzi's career trajectory continues to soar! She has shared stages with Katy Perry, Joss Stone, Betty Who, Nile Rodgers, Maroon 5, and Duran Duran, amongst others, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, NowThis, Bachelor's (Jay Som / Palehound) Doomin' Sun Fest, collaborated with Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T, co-hosts the popular Ugh! You're So Good! podcast with Scott Hoying and released two acclaimed EPs over the last two years.

Fan favorite single "Best Friend Song (Lemon Ice Mix)" which Rozzi performed live in the latest season of Hulu's Dollface was also recently featured in the opening credits of the Netflix film Me Time starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

Today, Rozzi has announced the arrival of the Berry (Deluxe) album, due out November 18 on BMG. The record will feature all of the songs on the Berry and Hymn For Tomorrow EP's plus four new tracks, including a spectacular cover of Alanis Morissette's "Hand In My Pocket," a new version of "I Guess I'm the Bad Guy Now" with Pentatonix' Scott Hoying, and the compelling and sultry R&B single "Past Life" featuring PJ Morton which is released today.

Rozzi shares, "I wrote "Past Life" with my friend Eric Leva on a guitar missing two strings. It's a song about being inexplicably drawn to someone - about meeting them for the first time and feeling a closeness as if you'd known them your entire life. Singing it with PJ was a dream come true and watching him cut vocals in New Orleans was like a masterclass. His tone, artistry, and creativity tells the story of the lyric in a way only he could. And his ad libs on the last chorus are officially my favorite part of the record."

Fans in NYC and LA have new chances to experience Rozzi's spectacular live show and preview the new songs this fall, just ahead of the Berry (Deluxe) album release. Tickets HERE.