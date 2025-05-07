Rose City Band Unveil Additional US Tour Dates

The ensemble is currently on tour in Europe and the UK this Spring in support of their lauded new album Sol Y Sombra.
Rose City Band have announced additional dates throughout the US this September, including a set at Woodsist Festival, and some of the ensemble's first shows throughout the South. The ensemble is currently on tour in Europe and the UK this Spring in support of their lauded new album Sol Y Sombra, which is out now.
Rose City Band’s music is sun-kissed timeless country rock whose seemingly effortless momentum carries the joy of its creation without ignoring the darkness pervading our consciousness. The band, in addition to leader and guitarist/vocalist Ripley Johnson, features pedal steel guitarist Barry Walker, keyboardist Paul Hasenberg and drummer John Jeffrey who enmesh a keen sense of rhythmic drive and melody with gentler, sumptuous atmospheres. Sol Y Sombra digs its heels into insatiable grooves, its parade of catchy songs conjuring a sunset drive through an open desert, both a celebration of a sojourn and a reach for the warmth of home.
Throughout his prolific career with Wooden Shjips, Moon Duo and now Rose City Band, Johnson’s music has consistently centered around exploration and discovery. Sol Y Sombra imbues his penchant for space and resplendent tonality with a denser amalgam of his influences. Johnson tactfully incorporates new elements with deftness and fluidity, while holding the band’s center intact. “One of my takeaways from making this record is that I spent a lot of energy trying to do things a little different but ended up back where I started in many ways,” notes Johnson. “And that's OK.” Through a delicate balance of the somber and the serene, of subtle evolutions and familiar sounds, Sol Y Sombra makes for a holistically joyous experience, finding solace in both sun and shade.
May 7 - Cologne, DE - Bumann & Sohn
May 8 - Groningen, NL - Vera
May 10 - Eindhoven, NL - Fuzz Club Festival @ Effenar
May 11 - London, UK - The Garage
May 12 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds
May 13 - Manchester, UK - YES (Pink Room)
May 14 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo
May 15 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
May 16 - Liverpool, UK - Arts Club Loft
May 17 - Bristol, UK - Strange Brew
Jul (10 - 13) - Winnipeg, MB - Winnipeg Folk Festival
Jul 15 - Ferndale, MI - Magic Bag *
Jul 16 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison *
Jul 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Bottlerocket Social Hall *
Jul 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall *
Jul 19 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom *
Jul 20 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis *
Jul 21 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall *
Jul 22 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall *
Jul 23 - Asheville, NC - Ayurprana Listening Room *
Jul 24 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl *
Jul 25 - Nashville, TN - Skinny Dennis *
Jul 26 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar *
Jul 27 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle *
Jul 28 - Evanston, IL - Space *
Aug 1-3 - Happy Valley, OR - Pickathon Music Festival
Sep. 17 - Fairfield, CT - Stageone
Sep. 18 - Medford, MA - Deep Cuts
Sep. 19 - Northampton, MA - The Iron Horse Music Hall
Sep. 20 - Accord, NY - WOODSIST FESTIVAL
Sep. 21 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern Cafe & Music Hall
Sep. 22 - Chattanooga, TN - Cherry Street Tavern
Sep. 23 - Birmingham, AL - Woodlawn Theatre
Sep. 24 - New Orleans, LA - Chickie Wah Wahs
Sep. 25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (upstairs)
Sep. 26 - TBA
Sep. 27 - Dallas, TX - Sons of Hermann Hall
Sep. 29 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Sep. 30 - Boulder, CO - The Fox Theatre
Oct. 2 - Reno, NV - Offbeat Music Festival
* w/ Powers/Rolin Duo
Photo credit: Robbie Augsberger
Videos