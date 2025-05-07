Rose City Band Unveil Additional US Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rose City Band have announced additional dates throughout the US this September, including a set at Woodsist Festival, and some of the ensemble's first shows throughout the South. The ensemble is currently on tour in Europe and the UK this Spring in support of their lauded new album Sol Y Sombra, which is out now.

Rose City Band’s music is sun-kissed timeless country rock whose seemingly effortless momentum carries the joy of its creation without ignoring the darkness pervading our consciousness. The band, in addition to leader and guitarist/vocalist Ripley Johnson, features pedal steel guitarist Barry Walker, keyboardist Paul Hasenberg and drummer John Jeffrey who enmesh a keen sense of rhythmic drive and melody with gentler, sumptuous atmospheres. Sol Y Sombra digs its heels into insatiable grooves, its parade of catchy songs conjuring a sunset drive through an open desert, both a celebration of a sojourn and a reach for the warmth of home.

Throughout his prolific career with Wooden Shjips, Moon Duo and now Rose City Band, Johnson’s music has consistently centered around exploration and discovery. Sol Y Sombra imbues his penchant for space and resplendent tonality with a denser amalgam of his influences. Johnson tactfully incorporates new elements with deftness and fluidity, while holding the band’s center intact. “One of my takeaways from making this record is that I spent a lot of energy trying to do things a little different but ended up back where I started in many ways,” notes Johnson. “And that's OK.” Through a delicate balance of the somber and the serene, of subtle evolutions and familiar sounds, Sol Y Sombra makes for a holistically joyous experience, finding solace in both sun and shade.

Rose City Band Tour Dates

May 7 - Cologne, DE - Bumann & Sohn

May 8 - Groningen, NL - Vera

May 10 - Eindhoven, NL - Fuzz Club Festival @ Effenar

May 11 - London, UK - The Garage

May 12 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds

May 13 - Manchester, UK - YES (Pink Room)

May 14 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo

May 15 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

May 16 - Liverpool, UK - Arts Club Loft

May 17 - Bristol, UK - Strange Brew

Jul (10 - 13) - Winnipeg, MB - Winnipeg Folk Festival

Jul 15 - Ferndale, MI - Magic Bag *

Jul 16 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison *

Jul 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Bottlerocket Social Hall *

Jul 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall *

Jul 19 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom *

Jul 20 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis *

Jul 21 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall *

Jul 22 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall *

Jul 23 - Asheville, NC - Ayurprana Listening Room *

Jul 24 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl *

Jul 25 - Nashville, TN - Skinny Dennis *

Jul 26 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar *

Jul 27 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle *

Jul 28 - Evanston, IL - Space *

Aug 1-3 - Happy Valley, OR - Pickathon Music Festival

Sep. 17 - Fairfield, CT - Stageone

Sep. 18 - Medford, MA - Deep Cuts

Sep. 19 - Northampton, MA - The Iron Horse Music Hall

Sep. 20 - Accord, NY - WOODSIST FESTIVAL

Sep. 21 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern Cafe & Music Hall

Sep. 22 - Chattanooga, TN - Cherry Street Tavern

Sep. 23 - Birmingham, AL - Woodlawn Theatre

Sep. 24 - New Orleans, LA - Chickie Wah Wahs

Sep. 25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (upstairs)

Sep. 26 - TBA

Sep. 27 - Dallas, TX - Sons of Hermann Hall

Sep. 29 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

Sep. 30 - Boulder, CO - The Fox Theatre

Oct. 2 - Reno, NV - Offbeat Music Festival

* w/ Powers/Rolin Duo

Photo credit: Robbie Augsberger

Comments