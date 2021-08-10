Roots of Creation Returns With Allman Brothers Cover 'Soulshine'

Acclaimed Reggae-Rock group Roots of Creation (A.K.A. ROC) is excited to announce the release of new music and show dates! The newest single "Soulshine" is out now and is the latest release from ROC's upcoming album Dub Free or Die Vol. 1, due out September 17th! Stream below.

The new music comes out ahead of ROC's fan funded new album Dub Free or Die Vol. 1! For the new single, the band pays homage to the Allman Brothers song "Soulshine" written by Warren Haynes. Digging deep into the vibe of the original song with an epic guitar solo, ROC seamlessly transforms the track into a roots reggae song. Taking the song home is the soulful vocals of Jesse Wagner (The Aggrolites) who bridges a cast of outstanding players. Musicians featured on the new song include ROC's Brett Wilson on guitars and backing vocals, Chris Regan on bass, Andrew Riodan playing horns, Paul Wolstencraft (Slightly Stoopid) on Hammond organ, DELA (Slightly Stoopid) playing the sax solo, Nick Asta (The Elovaters) on percussion, Morgan Keating and Kaylea Verville sing background vocals, and the esteemed Green Lion Crew provided the drum sample. The new song was produced, mixed, and mastered by Pete "Boardz" Peloquin (@BoardzHouseProductions).

The release of the new single will be celebrated by the start of ROC's tour! Returning at full throttle the band embarks on a two month east coast tour that ends by celebrating their new album release at Bernie's Beach Bar in Hampton Beach, NH! ROC is beyond excited to get back on the road and in front of their fans after a year of virtual shows and lots of social media connections. Audiences can expect to hear ROC perform fan favorites, including songs from the Billboard charting album Grateful Dub: A Reggae-Infused Tribute to the Grateful Dead, as well as choice selections off their upcoming album Dub Free or Die Vol. 1! Catch the full tour and purchase tickets here: https://rootsofcreation.com/shows

This year ROC has released a slew of outstanding singles including "7 Nation Army" (White Stripes) ft. Hayley Jane, "Mammoth," and "Arabia" Ft. Mihali (of Twiddle), and "Light it Up" ft. Mighty Mystic. So far the songs have garnered critical accolades from Relix, Live for Live Music, Reggaeville, Celebstoner, Top Shelf Music, and more. All of the songs will be featured on the forthcoming album Dub Free or Die Vol. 1 which is set to be released on September 17th. The new album will be available on all digital platforms, including CD and vinyl. Stream & Download here: https://ffm.to/roc_soushine_reggae.