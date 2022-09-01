Robyn Hitchcock Shares New Single 'The Raging Muse'

Robyn Hitchcock has shared an animated video for his new song, "The Raging Muse." The classic Hitchcockian hard-driving and melodic rocker is the latest single from his upcoming new album, SHUFFLEMANIA!, arriving via Tiny Ghost Records on Friday, October 21. Pre-orders - including limited edition blue vinyl, classic black vinyl, CD, cassette, and digital download - are available now exclusively here.

"Songs come to me alive and flickering, fresh from the lake of my subconscious. I'm a compulsive writer," says Hitchcock. "'The Raging Muse' was written in Nashville in 2020. It began life as a sketchy home recording, just me and my old Telecaster - the same guitar I played on ELEMENT OF LIGHT back in 1986 - this time around faithfully engineered by Tubby and Ringo. Once I had the bones of the song, I sent it to my friend Davey Lane in Melbourne, who fleshed it out with spiky lead guitar, and then onto Charlie Francis in Cardiff, who added the melodramatic piano and bagpipes. The fish in the grass in this song are one of my many recurring dreams, I'm sure they'll appear again soon."

The veteran British artist's first full-length collection in over five years, SHUFFLEMANIA! was heralded recently by the mischievous first single, "The Shuffle Man," with instrumental and vocal accompaniment from musician/producer/artist Brendan Benson. An official music video is streaming now on YouTube.

"The Shuffle Man is the imp of change," says Hitchcock, "the agent of fortune. He throws the cards up in the air and leaves you to deal with where they fall. He is the exhilaration of chaos - with fast hands and a stovepipe hat."

The perpetually traveling Hitchcock will herald SHUFFLEMANIA! with a wide-ranging international live schedule including dates in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the United States. Additional dates will be announced. For updates and ticket information, please visit here.

Watch the new music video here:

ROBYN HITCHCOCK ON TOUR 2022/2023

SEPTEMBER

13 - Falmouth, United Kingdom - The Cornish Bank

14 - Totnes, United Kingdom - The Barrel House

15 - Bristol, United Kingdom - Redgrave Theatre

20 - Hertford, United Kingdom - Hertford Corn Exchange

21 - Reading, United Kingdom - South Street Arts Centre

22 - Deal, United Kingdom - The Lighthouse

23 - Norwich, United Kingdom - Norwich Puppet Theatre

OCTOBER

2 - Asker, Norway - Venskaben

4 - Trondheim, Norway - Bar Moskus

NOVEMBER

10 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

11 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

12 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

16 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

FEBRUARY 2023

25 - London, United Kingdom - Alexandra Palace Theatre

MARCH 2023

1 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Mono