Rival Sons Release New Single 'Bird in the Hand'

2x GRAMMY-nominated band Rival Sons have shared a new single - "Bird In The Hand" - which is available today on all streaming platforms. It stands out as the latest anthem to be unveiled from the group's anxiously awaited new full-length album, DARKFIGHTER, set for release on June 2nd and available for pre-order / pre-save now.

Commenting on the new track vocalist Jay Buchannan noted, "There's a lyric in there, 'Let's go down to the river where the water runs still and deep, to scatter the ashes of the mess I used to be.' You can burn through a whole lot of time just trying to find your lane, your realized intention. At some point you accept reincarnation as a waking process. Build, refine and burn again and again and the lyric, 'A bird in the hand, now that's a miracle I can believe' is the immersive commitment to the present."

In support of their forthcoming album, Rival Sons will embark on an extensive five-week North American headline run deemed "The DARKFIGHTER Tour," which will feature support from The Black Angels, The Record Company, and Starcrawler on select dates [tour itinerary below]. The trek kicks off on May 11th in Oklahoma City, OK at the Diamond Ballroom, visits major markets across the country, and concludes on June 18th in Denver, CO at the Ogden Theatre.

In between, the band will perform at a handful of festivals such as Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL on May 20th and Sonic Temple in Columbus, OH on May 27th. Tickets for all dates are on sale today at 10:00AM local time. For more information on Rival Sons' upcoming live dates, visit www.rivalsons.com.

"SO happy to finally announce our full North America headline tour and have new music to play for you" exclaimed guitarist Scott Holiday. "Expect this tour to comprise of the forthcoming DARKFIGHTER album in its entirety, along with familiar songs and a few deeper cuts. We're working on plans to make it extra special. With a big added bonus of the incredible acts we're taking with us: The Black Angels, The Record Company and Starcrawler. It's going to make for a REALLY fantastic night of music!"

Furthermore, Rival Sons recently shared details of a companion album entitled LIGHTBRINGER-due out in late 2023.

Expanding on the two album set, Buchanan commented, "In comparison to our previous records, we certainly took our time both writing and recording this collection. When we set out, the intention was mostly to dig as deep as possible. Even in the beginning before the body had formed, we agreed to throw the map away and chop our way through the woods to make a new path.

Then lockdown hit and it felt like the whole damn country decided to throw the map away too. For myself, 2022 was like an eight-stage rocket of life changing events, so every time I thought I was finished writing, a new bull would come tearing through the clothesline and I'd have to illustrate it in some way.

By the end, there were really two different sides to the same story being told. On one side, you're fighting the darkness and, on the other, you're bringing your own light to where there is none. One side in a corner, on the ropes, and the other advancing, cleaning the ring. Without an intermission, a refractory period, the collection would be too big a bite, so splitting it in two was the only way to do it."

DARKFIGHTER is led by the explosive singles "Rapture" and "Nobody Wants To Die," the latter of which is joined by a Eli Sokhn-directed music video streaming on Rival Sons' YouTube channel. Right out of the gate, Rolling Stone hailed "Nobody Wants To Die" as "hard-charging" and proclaimed, "the video has Kill Bill grindhouse vibes for days and is a literal blast." Guitar World applauded, "It would be cliché to say it's been worth the wait, but the phrase applies: 'Nobody Wants to Die' has enough high-gain riffage and classic rock fretboard throwdowns to more than make up for Rival Sons' absence."

DARKFIGHTER and LIGHTBRINGER were both produced by longtime collaborator and multi GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb. These albums mark the first new music from Rival Sons since the release of 2019's FERAL ROOTS, which earned the band two GRAMMY Award nominations.

In support of their forthcoming album, Rival Sons will join Great Van Fleet for a handful dates beginning March 26th at the Tucson Arena in Tucson, AZ and perform at Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL on May 20th and Sonic Temple in Columbus, OH on May 27th. For tickets and more information on Rival Sons' upcoming live dates, visit www.rivalsons.com.

In 2021, Rival Sons celebrated the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album, Pressure and Time, by performing the landmark long player live in its entirety on the Pressure and Time Tour for the first time. They also lit up Southern California with a two-night livestream event, Rival Sons - "PAIR OF ACES" - Live from the historic Catalina Casino on Santa Catalina Island. They performed their debut LP, Before the Fire [2009], in its entirety on the first night and their self-titled EP, Rival Sons [2010], on the second.

Tour Dates

March 20 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena

March 21 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

March 24 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

March 26 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

March 28 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

May 11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom*#

May 12 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall*#

May 13 - Austin, TX - Stubb's*#

May 16 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal*#

May 17 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle*#

May 18 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works*#

May 20 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville (Festival)

May 21 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater*#

May 23 - Richmond, VA - The National*#

May 24 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa*#

May 26 - Morgantown, WV - Ruby Amphitheater*

May 27 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple (Festival)

May 28 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom*

May 30 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore*#

May 31 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium*#

June 1 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

June 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall*#

June 4 - Albany, NY - Empire Live*#

June 6 - London, ON - London Music Hall*#

June 8 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore^#

June 9 - Chicago, IL - Radius^#

June 10 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore^#

June 12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave^#

June 13 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Club 5^#

June 14 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant^#

June 16 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral^#

June 17 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater^#

June 18 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre^#

*The Record Company

^Black Angels

#Starcrawler

+Festival