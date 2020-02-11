Rival Sons Announce New North American Tour

2x GRAMMY-nominated group Rival Sons have announced a North American headline tour set to get underway this spring. The coast-to-coast trek will see Rival Sons joined by special guests Reignwolf, The War and Treaty, and JJ Wilde on select dates. The tour is set to kickoff April 17th at the 1,900 capacity House of Blues in Anaheim, CA, and will include stops at the legendary Ryman Theater in Nashville, TN (5/2), Huntington, NY's Paramount (5/13), Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theater (5/14), and more [FULL ITINERARY / ADMAT BELOW]. Presale tickets for the tour will be available Wednesday, February 12th, at 10:00AM local time with public on sales starting Friday, February 14th at 10:00AM local time. For tickets and more information visit www.rivalsons.com.

Known for Jay Buchanan's unparalleled voice, the band's fuzzed out riffs, and bold melodies, Rival Sons have built a large and loyal fanbase through relentless touring. Buchanan recently told Rolling Stone, "Having traveled so much and played with so many different bands, I've been able to see that there's a bridge between these subgenres," and the newly announced spring dates aim to further bridge that gap with the scorched blues of Reignwolf, the southern soul of The War and Treaty, and the unapologetic grit of JJ Wilde. In addition to the spring dates, Rival Sons are also set to perform at Gasparilla Music Festival in Tampa, FL (3/17) alongside Brandi Carlisle and Portugal. The Man, as well as at Panama City Beach, FL's Sandjam (4/24) with Weezer, White Reaper, and Strand of Oaks. Following the U.S. dates, Rival Sons will embark on a six-week European arena / stadium tour with Aerosmith [FULL ITINERARY BELOW].

2019 proved to be a breakout year for Rival Sons who cemented themselves at the forefront of rock and roll's revitalization movement with a pair of nominations at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards®. Rival Sons' acclaimed Low Country Sound / Atlantic Records debut, FERAL ROOTS, notched a nomination for "Best Rock Album," while their single "Too Bad" received a nomination for "Best Rock Performance." Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb at Nashville's famed RCA Studio A, and the equally legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL, Rival Sons' FERAL ROOTS is available now on all streaming platforms.

Rival Sons performed "Too Bad" earlier this year on The Late Late Show with James Corden, which Billboard applauded stating, "No fancy lights or screens, just cranked up greasy guitars, pounding drums and gargled glass vocals... with singer Jay Buchanan working the stage like he was preaching the rock gospel." Rolling Stone declared the performance "an impassioned rendition of the bluesy, garage-inspired anthem," adding "('Too Bad') has even more fervor live."

Comprised of Jay Buchanan (vocals), Scott Holiday (guitar), Dave Beste (bass guitar), and Mike Miley (drums), Rival Sons firt heralded FERAL ROOTS with the release of lead single "Do Your Worst," which hit #1 at Rock Radio with. The album also features stand out singles "Shooting Stars," "Back In The Woods," and "Sugar On The Bone,"

[ TOUR ITINERARY / ADMAT BELOW]

RIVAL SONS ON TOUR 2020

Apr 17 - May 3: With Reignwolf

May 5 - 17: With The War and Treaty

May 18 - 21: With JJ Wilde

* Festival Date

March 7 - Tampa, FL - Gasparilla Music Festival*

April 17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

April 18 - Tucson, AZ - Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium

April 20 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

April 21 - Austin, TX - Emo's

April 22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

April 24 - Panama City Beach, FL - SandJam Music Festival*

April 25 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

April 28 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

April 29 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

April 30 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

May 2 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

May 3 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Festival*

May 5 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

May 6 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

May 8 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

May 9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

May 10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

May 12 - Richmond, VA - The National

May 13 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

May 14 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

May 16 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

May 17 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

May 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

May 20 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

May 21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

June 13 - Milan, Italy - Mind Milano Innovation District

June 16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

June 24 - Prague, Czech Republic - 02 Arena

June 26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Gardet

June 30 - Paris, France - Accorhotels Arena

July 3 - Madrid, Spain - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

July 6 - Lisboa, Portugal - Altice Arena

July 9 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

July 12 - Krakau, Poland - Tauron Arena

July 15 - London, United Kingdom - The O2

July 18 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Manchester Arena

July 21 - Middlefart, Denmark - New Little Belt Bridge

July 24 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Arena

July 27 - Monchengladbach, Germany - Sparkassenpark Monchengladbach





