Rising Rap Star COLL Returns With Fiery, Funny 'Who's That'

Norwich based rapper, producer and songwriter COLL has returned with his next highly anticipated and highly energetic new release 'Who's That', accompanied with a fun, quirky, character-esque style video. His second single of 2021, 'Who's That' follows 'L8 Nights' an anthem made for the motivated which dropped in April. Showcasing a new side to COLL, 'Who's That' stands as a more light hearted offering yet remains consistent with the quality we have come to expect from this talented artist. With the electric beat, quick witted lyrics and ridiculously catchy chorus proving as strong trademarks for COLL, 'Who's That' is another glorious string to an ever growing bow.

Promoting the importance of positivity and hard work, COLLs music remains a welcomed breath of fresh air in the Rap & Hip Hop world. Emanating an incredibly uplifting energy, the young Rapper discusses the importance of self-love, motivation and accomplishes this in an assured, empowering and well-versed way. His lyrics are genuine, authentic and often autobiographical thus creating an artist who has lived the songs he writes, allowing him to connect with fans on a whole new level.

COLL continues to keep our attention firmly fixed as he leads up to the release of his third upcoming mixtape, Blue Magic 3.

"When I made Who's that I wanted to make sure you could feel the energy that I had in the studio. It's about not caring about people's opinions of you and owning who you are to the max, because life's too short. Express yourself. It's produced by Blanq Beats who's from Russia and I think it turned out well for our first time collaborating." - COLL

Born in Zimbabwe COLL moved over to the UK when he was eight years old. It was at this tender age the spark for music was lit and he became obsessed with Hip Hop music from the Godfather's themselves, The Notorious B.I.G & Tupac being two of his biggest inspirations. These huge artists started a fire in COLL, pushing him to embark on his own musical journey. Fast forward to now and COLL sits on a well made bed of 2 EP's and a multitude of singles, all steadily growing in streams and views. He's performed at numerous festivals such as Latitude and Sundown and has even set up his own label, True Music Records.

This Norwich-based imprint strives to offer a platform for and champions local artists, in order to help kickstart their own careers. As a testament to this, True Music Records recently secured funding and backing from the Arts Council England in collaboration with Pirate Studios, who have been able to provide free invaluable studio time to artists on their roster as well as other local musicians. Paying it forward, COLL's not only paving his own way in this industry, he plans on making the road big enough for all the local talent that he's bringing with him.