Richard Marx Is Live From Home This Sunday

80's icon Richard Marx will perform his first-ever virtual, solo acoustic concert 'Front Row Seat: Live At Your House,' live from his home in Los Angeles this Sunday, June 28th at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT. Fans can expect concert-quality lighting, high-end sound, and an incredibly captured, multi-camera shoot. Watch the event trailer here: https://youtu.be/vOdaIEOcLyM

Richard will perform hits, fan favorites, and selections from his new album 'Limitless,' out now on BMG throughout the 90-minute special. Though it's occurring in place of Richard's sold-out European tour the unique event offers fans a chance to see an up-close and personal performance by the celebrated artist in a never before seen fashion, all from the comfort of their own homes.

'Front Row Seat: Live At Your House' comes after an exciting year for Richard, who since March has been performing short sets on Instagram and YouTube as part of his weekly series, #Beachin. Earlier this year he launched his live interview series #SocialDistancing - which airs on Richard's Instagram and YouTube, and has featured a range of notable guests such as Katie Couric, Paul Stanley and Steve Madden - and Tequila Talk, his new podcast with wife Daisy Fuentes.

