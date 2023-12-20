Rich Campanella And The Sunrise Band Presents 'The United States Majestic Anthem'

Rich Campanella & The Sunrise Band's "United States Majestic Anthem" aka Majestic Anthem (ala Jimi@Woodstock) is really just that; an uplifting and instantly memorable anthem for the ages.

"United States Majestic Anthem'' is meant to be played often and turned up loud and proud! Destined to be a staple during the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks celebration each summer on the East River in New York City, this well crafted tune is also a powerful tool that can be used to help pump up the crowd at stadiums throughout each calendar year, as part of everything from the World Series to the Super Bowl. This song rocks!

A perfect fit for blasting internationally to rabid fans of the World Cup, the Olympics and the like. It's easy to envision this immediately classic track being played while World Class athletes from the USA and the World are honored at the podium accepting their medals, forevermore.

Though unintentional, some have said that "United States Majestic Anthem" is like a tribute or an homage to Jimi Hendrix's legendary rendition of the US National Anthem at the original Woodstock Festival in 1969.

ABOUT RICH CAMPANELLA & THE SUNRISE BAND

Rich Campanella calls his gripping and powerful group of songs "New classic rock for a New Era". He cites some of his many guitar playing influences as Cream, Jimi Hendrix, Robin Trower, The Allman Brothers, Steve Howe of Yes, The Marshall Tucker Band, and Badfinger.

A powerful blues rock barrage that goes beyond the traditional norms of the genre. Leaden with screaming guitar bends, wah wah pedal wails and a throwback nod to the gigantic riffs from the 70s and 80s, intertwined with a vocal prowess reminiscent of giants of the genre like Bryan Adams, Billy Squire, Lou Gramm (Foreigner) and Steve Perry (Journey).

As a songwriter, Rich is adept at crafting melodies with potent lyrics that captivate audiences, and his talent as both a vocalist and lead guitarist has allowed him the luxury of attracting musicians from Berkeley, Juilliard & Broadway to round out his rockin' band on select tracks, such as Drums by Jack Mikolajczyk (Jersey Boys) and Robbie Sko on the Hammond B3. Past producers have included Lorenzo Crescibene (Blues Traveler, Darlene Love, Kirk Franklin) and the Emmy Winning Arturo Barrientos (Shakira).

A true renaissance man in the field of entertainment, Campy has led a varied and storied life thus far; enjoying success as a singer auditioning for The Voice, X Factor, American Idol and America's Got Talent; as a SAG-AFTRA actor appearing on a reality show on HGTV hosted by Good Morning America's Lara Spencer which also aired on CMT country music television and can be found on Hulu, and on The Americans with Keri Russell; in the field of sports, Rich was interviewed for an on-air spot in the ESPN's Dream Job contest, where he was chosen out of over 1000 people for the audition, and in his earlier years, Rich even was a walk-on quarterback for a semi-pro football team!

Moonlighting as an on-air correspondent, Rich has interviewed various celebrities including Evander Holyfield, Robert Irvine from Restaurant Impossible, the cast of the TV shows Chuck, Psych and Burn Notice, Paul Sorvino, Frank Gifford, David Cassidy, Steve Forbes, Buzz Aldrin just to mention a few. His interviews have aired essentially across the country starting with some AM and FM radio in California and the Midwest and now most recently in the Florida markets on iHeartRadio as a correspondent.

Rich comes from a deep musical heritage. His grandma Bette was Frank Sinatra 's first piano player in Hoboken and his Mom and uncle Pat played in a band with Louis Prima. His grandfather had songs published and on the radio and had patented some accessories for the acoustic guitar.