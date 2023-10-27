Rett Madison Releases New Album 'One for Jackie'

Plus, watch the video for new single “Flea Market” shot by Wes O’Connor at Sonic Ranch.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Rett Madison Releases New Album 'One for Jackie'

One for Jackie, the new album from Los Angeles-based vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rett Madison, is out today via Warner Records/War Buddha Records. Plus, watch the video for new single “Flea Market” shot by Wes O’Connor at Sonic Ranch.

“I made this album in memory of my mother and to honor my own grief,” Madison says. “I hope these songs will provide a moment of catharsis for anyone that’s lost a loved one, especially those of us that have lost someone to suicide.”

To celebrate the album, Madison will host an in-store performance in L.A. this evening at Record Safari and will also perform at Grandmaster Recorders on October 30, with her sets beginning at 7 p.m. PST both nights. Additionally, she will play three headline shows in New York, Nashville and Washington D.C. next month following a run of dates with Grace Potter—get tickets now and see full routing below.

Madison recently wrapped U.S. tours with The Head And The Heart, Andy Grammer, Fitz & The Tantrums and Medium Build and played her first headline show in London. She will also be spotlighted in an upcoming Mixtape Moments segment on “CBS Mornings.”

One for Jackie features a collaboration with Iron & Wine and previously shared singles “One for Jackie, One for Crystal,” “Skydiving” and “Fortune Teller,” which arrived alongside a video directed by Joelle Grace Taylor (Kaytranada, Ariana Greenblatt, Rob Lowe) and choreographed by Carlena Britch (Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Gwen Stefani) and inspired Madison’s recently-launched Fortune Teller Arcana Tarot Card website.

One for Jackie is a tribute to Madison’s mom, who struggled with depression, PTSD and alcoholism for Madison’s whole life before she passed by suicide in 2019, leaving her only child with the harrowing responsibility to try and better understand her mother while she mourned her. “Writing this album, I was moving through grief,” Madison says. “It was part of my healing process.”

Recorded in Tornillo, Texas at the storied Sonic Ranch and produced by the Grammy Award-winning Tyler Chester (Madison Cunningham, Sara Bareilles, Watkins Family Hour), One for Jackie simultaneously borrows from legendary storytellers of the past like Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen while cementing itself as an American classic for fans of Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Olsen and Brandi Carlile.

Between Madison’s gutting lyrics, her singular voice and her exacting creative vision, One for Jackie immerses the listener in Madison’s grief, relying on memory and raw emotion to paint a lasting picture of Jackie. Rather than flattening and sanctifying her mother in the wake of her death, Madison portrays Jackie in all her glory and complexity. The result is an album that brings Jackie to life.

Additionally, Madison shared a new version of “Pin-Up Daddy” in June, featuring acclaimed vocalist and songwriter Katie Pruitt, in celebration of Pride month. The original version of “Pin-Up Daddy” is taken from Madison’s debut album of the same name, produced by Theo Katzman (Kesha, Carly Rae Jepsen, Vulfpeck) and released independently in 2021 to critical acclaim.

Originally from West Virginia, Rett Madison is a queer singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Los Angeles. She has been featured in publications such as Billboard, American Songwriter and Rolling Stone, where her music was described as “simultaneously brazen and vulnerable,” giving her a place “in the new school of acclaim-worthy troubadours.”

She has sung backing vocals for artists such as Lorde and Kate Nash and opened for artists including Melissa Etheridge, Sheryl Crow, Elle King and more. Having independently released a handful of singles ahead of her 2021 debut album, Pin-Up Daddy, she’s worked with some of the most talented players today, including Theo Katzman, Brian Jones, Lee Pardini and Joe Dart.

RETT MADISON LIVE

October 27—Los Angeles, CA—Record Safari

October 30—Los Angeles, CA—Grandmaster Recorders

November 1—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE*

November 2—Detroit, MI—St. Andrew’s Hall*

November 3—Carmel, IN—Palladium*

November 4—Cleveland, OH—Agora Ballroom*

November 5—Rocky Mount, VA—Harvester Performance Center*

November 6—Washington, D.C.—Pie Shop

November 8—New York, NY—Mercury Lounge

November 10—Nashville, TN—The Basement

* with Grace Potter

photo by Mikayla Miller



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rett Madison Releases New Album One for Jackie Photo
Rett Madison Releases New Album 'One for Jackie'

He shared singles “One for Jackie, One for Crystal,” “Skydiving” and “Fortune Teller,” which arrived alongside a video directed by Joelle Grace Taylor (Kaytranada, Ariana Greenblatt, Rob Lowe) and choreographed by Carlena Britch (Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Gwen Stefani) and inspired Madison’s recently-launched Fortune Teller Arcana Tarot Card website.

2
Madness Unveil New Single Baby Burglar Photo
Madness Unveil New Single 'Baby Burglar'

Madness unveils their new single 'Baby Burglar' - listen to it here! A must-listen for fans of the band. The latest track again highlights the band's faultless ability to create ineffably catchy pop music, this time with an underlying helping of majestic gloom. A theme that's present on the LP. Baby Burglar recites Lee Thomson's true-life tale.

3
Marc Valentine Releases New Single Skeleton Key Photo
Marc Valentine Releases New Single 'Skeleton Key'

Acclaimed British singer-songwriter Marc Valentine, the charismatic British singer-songwriter-guitarist who last year released his debut solo album to critical acclaim, issues a new single, 'Skeleton Key', through Little Steven's Wicked Cool Records – available as a limited-edition 7” and a digital download.

4
Maisie Peters Unveils Deluxe Edition of UK No.1 Album The Good Witch Photo
Maisie Peters Unveils Deluxe Edition of UK No.1 Album 'The Good Witch'

Rising British pop star Maisie Peters unveils a deluxe edition of her acclaimed UK No.1 album The Good Witch, featuring six brand-new tracks. Maisie’s No.1 has made her the youngest British female solo act since 2014 to claim a #1, and the youngest artist to claim a #1 since Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD