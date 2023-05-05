Red Matter Releases NORTHBOUND TRAIN Album

Their next single from the record, "Jokers Wild" takes listeners on a journey to an old school speakeasy on the wrong side of town .

Join the unstoppable force that is Red Matter on the express line and embark alongside this creative crew for their maiden musical voyage, the album "Northbound Train", available on Spotify and all the major music services.

LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

Building on the success of their debut single "Light of the Moon", the record boasts 10 timeless tunes, running the gamut from rock and pop, to funk, americana and more, bringing their patented groovy jams to each track effortlessly, regardless of genre, while keeping the band's signature sound and style intact.

Their next single from the record, "Jokers Wild" takes listeners on a journey to an old school speakeasy on the wrong side of town where the liquor pours and the mood soars, or sometimes sours. The future is a mystery and the night is what you make of it! A video for the tune is in the works.

See Red Matter perform live:

MAY 20 at the MONTAUK MUSIC FESTIVAL

MAY 27 at PARK CITY MUSIC HALL

JUN 2 at TRIAD THEATER

AUG 27 at JONES BEACH BANDSHELL

SEP 22 at the NEWTOWN ARTS FESTIVAL

Check their website for additional tour dates coming soon.

With a jamband ethos, appreciation for contemporaries such as Gov't Mule, Dawes, Goose and Tedeschi Trucks Band, and a nod to the O.G.'s of the genre like Grateful Dead, Phish, Jefferson Airplane and Santana, Red Matter hits all the high notes, fusing elements of rock n roll, blues, americana, and psychedelia creating a truly versatile, eclectic style. While performing nearly two hundred fifty shows across the east coast over the past several years, the name Red Matter has become synonymous with explosive success. Ask their legion of adoring followers, or better yet, take in a show on any given night; you'll find sophisticated songwriting with danceable rhythms - full of rollicking extended jams, musical improvisation, visual stimulation, and all-out aural excitement.

Spotify

YouTube

Instagram

Facebook

Website

Northbound Train Track Listing:

LIGHT OF THE MOON
HOLE IN MY HEART
JOKERS WILD
NORTHBOUND TRAIN
JEALOUS MAN
NOT A SOUL AROUND
BURN OUT BRIGHT
JUST SHINE
COOL MY BONES
HUDDLED MASSES

RED MATTER is:

MILO BARER (LEAD VOCALS)
GEOFF SCHNEIDER (LEAD GUITAR & LEAD VOCALS)
PAUL DUNAY (RHYTHM & SLIDE GUITAR)
RIC LUBELL (BASS & VOCALS)
DOUG KNIGHT (PIANO & KEYBOARDS)
AARON HAGELE (PERCUSSION & VOCALS)
JP GEOGHEGAN (DRUMS & ART DIRECTION)

+

ENGINEER, MIXING, MASTERTING & PRODUCER:VIC STEFFENS

PRODUCERS: MICHAEL CAPLAN & GEOFF SCHNEIDER

LABEL: MIGHTY QUINN RECORDS

RECORDED, MIXED & MASTERED AT HORIZON STUDIOS WEST HAVEN CT

TOUR DATES, TUNES, MERCH & CONTACT INFO AVAILABLE REDMATTERTUNES.COM

ALL SONGS ©2022 RED MATTER BAND CT LLC. TERPCO MUSIC PUBLISHING (BMI)



