Recording Academy Announces 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards Dates

The Recording Academy® has released its key dates and deadlines ahead of the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards®.

This year's GRAMMY® nominees will be announced on Tues, Nov. 15, with Music's Biggest Night® set for Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, returning to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena and will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

A list of dates for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards process

Oct. 1, 2021 - Sept. 30, 2022: Product Eligibility Period

Mon, July 18, 2022 - Wed, Aug. 31, 2022: Online Entry Period

Thurs, Oct. 13, 2022 - Sun, Oct. 23, 2022: First Round Voting

Tues, Nov. 15, 2022: Nominees Announced for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Wed, Dec. 14, 2022 - Wed, Jan. 4, 2023: Final Round Voting

Sun, Feb. 5, 2023: 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards® - music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.