RYANN Unveils New Song 'Last Call'

"Last Call," the new single from rising Los Angeles artist RYANN, premieres today. Stay tuned for more music from RYANN to come soon as she's gearing up to release a new body of work this year.

"'Last call' is about the ever-changing nature of moving through your 20s," says RYANN. "It's a strange feeling to look back at a time where something, or in this case someone, felt so important and now feel so disconnected from that version of myself."

In addition, RYANN is slated to open for breakout Norwegian singer/songwriter Sigrid tonight at New York's Brooklyn Steel. Further U.S. tour dates to be announced imminently as well.

Born in New York City, RYANN began making a name for herself as a songwriter-on tracks like Tate McRae's 3x Platinum single "you broke me first," which has over 1.2 billion streams and counting-while nurturing her own musical pursuits on the side. RYANN released her debut EP Emotions on Rollerskates last fall while her previously released tracks "Rollerskates," "One Minute," "Andrew" and a cover of Post Malone's "Circles" have received both critical and commercial praise. With only one EP and a few features out, she has already accumulated over 12 million streams, with 3.5 million listeners on Spotify alone.

RYANN's continued songwriting accolades includes her co-write on McRae's "feel like s" as well as Noah Cyrus and PJ Harding's "The Worst of You." She also has forthcoming collaborations with Nessa Barrett, Elah Hale, Yuna, Adam Melchor and more.

Listen to the new single here: