RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Tina Burner Drops New Album Today
Mix Queen: A Relationship Mixtape combines live singing mash-ups of chart-topping pop songs paired with Tina Burner’s signature comedy mixes.
Tina Burner, star of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 13 and the reigning National Miss Comedy Queen, has dropped her latest album today - Mix Queen: A Relationship Mixtape. The 7-track album, released in tandem with Tina Burner's current live-singing cabaret tour of the same name, is available for purchase and streaming across all online platforms. The physical album is available on a USB drive inside a retro cassette tape case. To order the album, visit https://linktr.ee/thetinaburner.
Mix Queen: A Relationship Mixtape combines live singing mash-ups of chart-topping pop songs paired with Tina Burner's signature comedy mixes in a hysterical show dealing with such topics as her relationships with dating, social media, fame, and "RuPaul's Drag Race", to name a few. Music Direction, Arrangements, and Live Accompaniment by Blake Allen.
Musicians for the album and tracking include Blake Allen (Music Director/Keyboard), Jillian Bloom (Cello), Yuka Tadano (Bass), Michael Hunter (Violin), Mike Rosengarten (Guitar), Mike Lunoe (Drums), and Mike Raposo (Reeds). Arrangements and Orchestrations by Blake Allen. Additional Guitar Orchestrations by Mike Rosengarten. Additional Drum Orchestrations by Mike Lunoe.
Track-list for Mix Queen: A Relationship Mixtape
"Not So Super Hero" Mix
"I'm So Verified" Mix
"100% Pure Plastic" Mix
"Let's Talk About Kinks" Mix
"The Cheese Stands Alone" Mix
"Lux 2 H8 U" Mix
"Proud Mary Keep on Burning" Mix
Tina Burner continues the live-singing cabaret tour of Mix Queen: A Relationship Mixtape, with the latest show tonight in New York City at The Q:
Tuesday, March 8 - New York City
The Q
795 8th Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/243884133007
Wednesday, March 16 - Orlando
The Abbey
100 S. Eola Drive
Orlando, FL 32801
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/271118170747
Friday, March 25 & Saturday, March 26 - San Francisco
OASIS
298 11th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/255752732307
Wednesday, March 30 - Atlanta
Future
50 Lower Alabama Street, Suite 180
Atlanta, GA 30303
Tickets: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10998045
Friday, April 16 & Saturday, April 17 - Edmonton
Spotlight Cabaret
8217 104th Street
Edmonton, AB T6E 4E7
Tickets: https://tinaburner.com/mq.html
Sunday, May 1 - Norwalk
Troupe 429
3 Wall Street
Norwalk, CT 06850
Tickets: https://givebutter.com/MOLeou
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit TinaBurner.com.
ABOUT TINA BURNER
Emmy Award® Winner, TINA BURNER, star of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 13 (Critics Choice Award; MTV Award) and Current Reigning 'National Miss Comedy Queen', is a New York State native currently slaying in New York City. Burner is known for her quick wit and signature mixes, which she has incorporated into her Award-winning shows Maybe This Time (GLAM Award Nomination, Best Cabaret; Chart-topping album), Witch Perfect (GLAM Award, Best Cabaret 2019), and her forthcoming tour Mix Queen: A Relationship Mix Tape.
A star of Fusion TV's #1 television show, "Shade: Queens of NYC", Burner has been a staple of the NYC Drag Scene for over a decade headlining every major queer establishment in NYC. As a reveal, comedy, and mix queen, Burner has shaped the drag scene in New York and across the country as well as winning several titles including 'Miss Fire Island', 'Miss Cherry's', and 'Miss Hell's Kitchen' (a pageant benefiting AIDs Life Cycle).
Burner has been a recording artist for over 20 years, having been a part of Universal Records boy band 5th Ring. Her forthcoming solo, sophomore album Mix Queen: A Relationship Mix Tape, is slated to be released in late February 2022 with Award-Winning composer Blake Allen serving as the Music Director.