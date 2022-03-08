RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Tina Burner Drops New Album Today

Tina Burner, star of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 13 and the reigning National Miss Comedy Queen, has dropped her latest album today - Mix Queen: A Relationship Mixtape. The 7-track album, released in tandem with Tina Burner's current live-singing cabaret tour of the same name, is available for purchase and streaming across all online platforms. The physical album is available on a USB drive inside a retro cassette tape case. To order the album, visit https://linktr.ee/thetinaburner.



Mix Queen: A Relationship Mixtape combines live singing mash-ups of chart-topping pop songs paired with Tina Burner's signature comedy mixes in a hysterical show dealing with such topics as her relationships with dating, social media, fame, and "RuPaul's Drag Race", to name a few. Music Direction, Arrangements, and Live Accompaniment by Blake Allen.



Musicians for the album and tracking include Blake Allen (Music Director/Keyboard), Jillian Bloom (Cello), Yuka Tadano (Bass), Michael Hunter (Violin), Mike Rosengarten (Guitar), Mike Lunoe (Drums), and Mike Raposo (Reeds). Arrangements and Orchestrations by Blake Allen. Additional Guitar Orchestrations by Mike Rosengarten. Additional Drum Orchestrations by Mike Lunoe.

Track-list for Mix Queen: A Relationship Mixtape



"Not So Super Hero" Mix

"I'm So Verified" Mix

"100% Pure Plastic" Mix

"Let's Talk About Kinks" Mix

"The Cheese Stands Alone" Mix

"Lux 2 H8 U" Mix

"Proud Mary Keep on Burning" Mix





Tina Burner continues the live-singing cabaret tour of Mix Queen: A Relationship Mixtape, with the latest show tonight in New York City at The Q:

Tuesday, March 8 - New York City

The Q

795 8th Avenue

New York, NY 10019

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/243884133007

Wednesday, March 16 - Orlando

The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive

Orlando, FL 32801

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/271118170747

Friday, March 25 & Saturday, March 26 - San Francisco

OASIS

298 11th Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/255752732307

Wednesday, March 30 - Atlanta

Future

50 Lower Alabama Street, Suite 180

Atlanta, GA 30303

Tickets: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10998045

Friday, April 16 & Saturday, April 17 - Edmonton

Spotlight Cabaret

8217 104th Street

Edmonton, AB T6E 4E7

Tickets: https://tinaburner.com/mq.html

Sunday, May 1 - Norwalk

Troupe 429

3 Wall Street

Norwalk, CT 06850

Tickets: https://givebutter.com/MOLeou



ABOUT TINA BURNER



Emmy Award® Winner, TINA BURNER, star of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 13 (Critics Choice Award; MTV Award) and Current Reigning 'National Miss Comedy Queen', is a New York State native currently slaying in New York City. Burner is known for her quick wit and signature mixes, which she has incorporated into her Award-winning shows Maybe This Time (GLAM Award Nomination, Best Cabaret; Chart-topping album), Witch Perfect (GLAM Award, Best Cabaret 2019), and her forthcoming tour Mix Queen: A Relationship Mix Tape.



A star of Fusion TV's #1 television show, "Shade: Queens of NYC", Burner has been a staple of the NYC Drag Scene for over a decade headlining every major queer establishment in NYC. As a reveal, comedy, and mix queen, Burner has shaped the drag scene in New York and across the country as well as winning several titles including 'Miss Fire Island', 'Miss Cherry's', and 'Miss Hell's Kitchen' (a pageant benefiting AIDs Life Cycle).



Burner has been a recording artist for over 20 years, having been a part of Universal Records boy band 5th Ring. Her forthcoming solo, sophomore album Mix Queen: A Relationship Mix Tape, is slated to be released in late February 2022 with Award-Winning composer Blake Allen serving as the Music Director.