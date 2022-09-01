Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
R&B Innovator Joey XL Shares 'Good Love'

R&B Innovator Joey XL Shares 'Good Love'

Joey's forthcoming 6-track EP XL’s Room will be released on September 30.

Sep. 01, 2022  

East London R&B innovator Joey XL returns with his new single 'Good Love', out today via ONErpm. Produced by Rndm Beats, 'Good Love' is a feel good, end of summer serenade to all those who feel like they can't get by without love.

Today also sees Joey announce his forthcoming 6-track EP XL's Room, the much anticipated project encompasses themes of love, finding yourself through music and forging your own path. The project features smooth recent single 'Special', the shimmering 'Perfect Timing' and the first release from the EP 'To The Bank' which arrived earlier this spring. With support from the likes of Wonderland, COLORS, CLASH, TRENCH, GRM, DUMMY, The Pit, Mixtape Madness and more; the project is set to put UK R&B back on the map.

Speaking on the EP, Joey said:-

"The challenges that life throws your way, each designed to shape and advance your existence and purpose, are encapsulated in 'XLs Room'. It centres on the concept of a bedroom, as well as the solitude of the mind, both private and safe spaces to feel and process lessons in love, navigating relationships, finding direction and understanding who and what you're meant to be. This EP is a journey of self-discovery - each track speaks to my musical and mental evolution, crossing genre and themes, ending with passionate optimism that everything happens for a reason and the best is yet to come."

Joey XL is on a mission to reinvigorate UK R&B. An intimate wordsmith with a background in songwriting across the globe; Joey's rich and melancholy music has seen him weave between different genres, blending influences from textural R&B visionaries such as D'Angelo, with Indie greats such as Tame Impala and Coldplay. Enveloping the listener with his signature butter-like vocals, Joey has set media alight with props from the likes of New Wave Mag, Complex UK, DUMMY Mag and more.

Listen to the new single here:




