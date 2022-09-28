Qwynn To Release New Single 'In Between'

On October 14th singer/songwriter and storyteller "Qwynn" will drop her new track "In Between," the second single from her forthcoming album, set for release in early 2023. "In Between" follows Qwynn's previous single, "Only One" which was released in August and featured on Music City's influential "No Country For New Nashville" playlist on Spotify.

"'In Between' is a song about being in a place in a relationship where you both have an opinion about something that you just can't agree on," says Qwynn. "Maybe you end up working it out or maybe you ultimately end up breaking up, but there's that moment in between it all where you decide to either fight for the other person or give up on them. Relationships aren't always rainbows and butterflies, but there's always something you learn from them. I think that it's something we can all relate to."

"In Between" was recorded in Nashville and co-written by Qwynn, producer/songwriter Matt Wilder, and songwriter Brian Maher, who co-penned Justin Moore's #1 songs "Small Town USA" and "Til My Last Day" and also landed cuts by artists such as Taylor Swift, Lonestar and Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Qwynn also works with 2x Grammy Award Winner Rebecca Lynn Howard and American Music Award winner Moe Loughran from Nashville Creative House as her vocal coaches.

Prior to 2022, Qwynn (under the name Quinn L'Esperance) released four singles and music videos including "Dance In The Garden" (a tribute to her brother, Connor, who is on the autism spectrum and featured in the video,) "Human Connection," a song that shed light on the importance of human connection during the pandemic, "Heavyweight" which was choreographed by Jabari Odom (Miley Cyrus, Mariah Carey, Usher) and "Unstoppable," a song inspiring people to live fearlessly.

Qwynn grew up in Mayfield Heights, Ohio as a competitive figure skater until a knee injury forced her to stop competing at age 10. Turning defeat into victory, Qwynn took her love of performing from the ice to the stage, discovering her talents in singing and acting. Qwynn has since performed live at fundraising events for the Dare2Dream Foundation, Relay For Life, performed the National Anthem at the Indians vs. Tigers game and most recently hosted and sang at the finish line celebration at the Autism Speaks LA Walk at the Dodger's Stadium.

"In Between" will be available everywhere on October 14th, 2022.