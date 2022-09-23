Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Quinton Griggs Unveils New Single 'Anything Goes'

Quinton Griggs Unveils New Single 'Anything Goes'

Quinton Griggs also officially announces jointly signing to Pete Wentz’s DCD2 Records and Fueled by Ramen.  

Sep. 23, 2022  

Quinton Griggs unveils track "Anything Goes." Arriving alongside the music video, which premiered on Consequence of Sound, Quinton captures teenage angst and reckless nights, summing it up with "anything goes when you're young."

"Anything Goes" is already a crowd favorite, having made waves at Quinton's live performances, including a recent show at LA's School Night. Now, Quinton is gearing up for 'The Almost Famous Tour' with Beauty School Dropout. Hitting cities such as New York, Austin, and Chicago, catch his incendiary stage presence at a city near you - tickets HERE.

Additionally, Quinton Griggs officially announces jointly signing to Pete Wentz's DCD2 Records and Fueled by Ramen.

Pete welcomes him to the family stating, "I've always been drawn to artists that go against the grain, that don't perfectly fit within confines of current pop music. When I first met Q and we started talking about bands like Def Leppard and Guns N' Roses, I felt like he was from another era, another planet- in the best way possible. DCD2, as a label, has always sought those who don't quote fit in - who stand out of time, and I think Quinton is a perfect non-fit for the DCD2 family."

The track follows "Gemstone," a favorite of Quinton's late friend, Cooper, and dedicated to his memory. Earlier this year, Quinton released the anthem "Crazy Devotion." Symbolizing Quinton's knowingly being in love with something toxic, the dynamic track highlights 70s and 80s glam-rock, which Quinton embodies both stylistically and melodically. In the official video, Quinton joins a cult led by Pete Wentz (who co-wrote the track) and quite literally 'drinks the punch' leading to an energized levitation & performance scene like no other.

Quinton's edgy vocals and charming personality fittingly arrive at the forefront of the resurgence of a new era of rock music. Coupled with a clear vision of his artistry, Quinton's impending musical success proves to be just around the corner.

Listen to the new single here:

