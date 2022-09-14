Quinn Christopherson Shares New Single 'Uptown' Ahead of Debut Album

Ahead of this Friday's album release, Alaska's Quinn Christopherson is sharing the poignant and honest single "Uptown" that comes equipped with a visually trippy video to keep you on your toes.

Never shying away from some of the harder truths or realities of the part, Quinn explains "Uptown" is about "5 years of sobriety was a milestone that made me re-examine an old version of myself. I try really hard to be a good person, and that's because I was such s before. I've come a long way."

Quinn's proven his dextrous songwriting is unparalleled - sharing harsh truths and embracing vulnerability while delivering it in a soft, indie-pop shell. To know Quinn Christopherson is to know the deepest corners of your own mind and heart. Cut from the same cloth as artists like Joni Mitchell or The Mountain Goats, Quinn writes with an unparalleled precision- his exacting details giving the songs a depth and believability that's relatable, though your own circumstances will no doubt be different.

Write Your Name In Pink features stand out singles "Celine," which won praise from UPROXX, Billboard, NPR and more, the intimate and transfixing "Thanks," the nostalgic and heartwarming "2005," "Bubblegum," "Evelene," and 7 unheard soul-quenching tracks. Quinn debuted his talents live this fall while on The Wild Hearts Tour supporting indie greats Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker on a national run of shows.

Write Your Name in Pink shows why the Alaskan artist is one of the most exciting new songwriters to emerge on the scene in recent years and has been backed by notable champions like NPR's Bob Boilen.

Watch the new music video here: