Queercore Icons Team Dresch Announce 7'' + Set Off On Northeast Fall Tour

This September, Queercore heroes Team Dresch will set off on the Northeastern leg of their tour in celebration of their 25th anniversary reissues and their new 7". If you're a genre queen and want to experience the venn diagram of grunge, emo, riot grrrl, and queercore, please come to the hug fest.



The recent digital release of their new song "Your Hands My Pockets" was called an infectious hit and met by an enthusiastic community of longtime queercore listeners, punkers, and new fans alike. The 7" includes another new single, "Basket," and will be released on September 27th on Jealous Butcher Records.

This leg of the tour features drummer Melissa York, who wrote and played on "Captain My Captain." Team Dresch is officially a quintet, but drummer Marcéo Martinez will hold down the Portland HQ during this leg. . In signature Team Dresch style, the new singles are undeniably pop/punk, rife with grunge/melodic catchiness, but also brimming with bristle and depth, conjuring feelings of longing and desire, and the need for human connection. The band's live performances reflect their love for each other, and are sure to ignite the spirit of the "take-no-s attitude" of third wave feminism and 90s zine culture.



Catch Team Dresch on tour with Des Ark and others:



September 29th Washington D.C at The Black Cat

with Des Ark and Princess

October 1st Jersey City, NJ at Monty Hall with Des Ark

October 2nd New York, NY at Le Poisson Rouge

with with Des Ark and Teenage Halloween

October 3rd Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer

with Screaming Females and Des Ark

October 4th Somerville, MA at ONCE Ballroom

with Shepherdess & Stubborn Hearts

October 5th Easthampton, MA at Flywheel

with Feminine Aggression & DUMP HIM

October 7th Durham, NC at Motorco



Tickets Available Here!

Listen to "Your Hands My Pockets" here:





