Queen Naija Honors Her Late Friend On New Single 'Missing You'

Multi-platinum singer Queen Naija has released a touching new single titled “Missing You,” which is out now. The emotional record has Queen Naija putting her incredible vocals on display to reflect on her late friend and bodyguard, Beast, who passed away in 2022.

Queen Naija honors Beast with emotion-filled lyrics on “Missing You” that highlight how his immense presence is missed from the singer’s team: “Haven’t been myself since the day that you / went away from me / And I try not to get emotional from the memories we’ve shared / Sometimes I can’t help it / God knows that you were special / If you ever loved and lost then you would know / Just how it feels, feels so unreal / That you’re not here, hope that I’ll see you again / But until then I’ll be missing you.”

The new single comes after the multihyphenate made her return to the music scene in September with the release of the emphatic single “Good Girls Finish Last.” The song showcased a journey navigating through a relationship where you sometimes feel not good enough for your significant other, with whom you’ve given your all.

Queen Naija’s last project came in the form of an EP titled After the Butterflies, which was released in November 2023. Standout tracks on the project include “Words of Affirmation” and “No Fake Love” featuring NBA YoungBoy. The project also had a trio of high-profile guest appearances by Monica, Ella Mai, and Eric Bellinger.

The New York Times described Queen Naija as “the first soul star of the social media generation” and built a career for herself that includes several RIAA-certified plaques and over 6 billion combined global streams in her career to date. She celebrated the five-year anniversary of her breakthrough double-platinum smash “Medicine” earlier this year.

Queen Naija has also established herself as a force on the charts as she’s topped Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart several times with “Medicine,” “Karma,” “Butterflies Pt. 2,” and “Hate Our Love” featuring Big Sean. In addition, her 2020 debut album missunderstood went No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

