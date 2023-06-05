Quarters of Change to Embark on Us Headline Tour This Fall

Following their largely sold-out Deluxe Tour earlier this year, rising New York City alternative rock band Quarters of Change have announced plans for an additional US headline tour this fall. The 20-city trek will kick off on September 14 in Virginia Beach, VA, and wrap on December 9 with the band’s largest hometown show to date at New York City’s famed Webster Hall.

Spotify Fans First pre-sale tickets will be available beginning tomorrow, and a special Bandsintown pre-sale kicks off this Wednesday. General on-sale for The Quarters of Change Show begins this Friday at 10:00am local time HERE. Check out the full itinerary below.

Earlier this year, Quarters of Change wrapped their first-ever US headline run, The Deluxe Tour. The sold-out trek visited historic venues including Los Angeles, CA’s The Roxy Theater, and New York, NY’s Irving Plaza. The tour also received an outpouring of critical praise. Melodic Magazine hailed, “Quarters of Change are creating an alt-rock resurgence with their high-energy performances, while Unclear Magazine proclaimed, “Without prior knowledge of the group, you’d assume they’d played Madison Square Garden a few times already. That’s how in the pocket they are, so early on.”

Last year, Quarters of Change unveiled a deluxe edition of their debut studio album Into The Rift. The 14-track collection is available to stream and download HERE via 300 Elektra Entertainment. Into The Rift (Deluxe) boasts three new songs, including “To Let Go,” “T Love – Extended,” and “Blue Copper.”

Originally released in July of 2022, Into The Rift introduced and solidified Quarters of Change as a standout quartet going beyond the typical conventions and traditional boundaries of genre to take the rock scene by storm.

Fan-favorite tracks, including “Jaded,” “T Love,” and “Dead”, and shoutouts from celebrity fans such as Joe Jonas, Fred Durst, and Lewis Capaldi have also helped catapult the group into the limelight. Following the release of the album, the band supported Bad Suns on their Apocalypse Whenever North American tour.

Quarters of Change are expected to announce plans for new music in the coming weeks. Be on the lookout for more news from the band soon.

The Quarters of Change Show Tour Dates

September 14, 2023 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

September 16, 2023 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern

September 18, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird

September 19, 2023 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

September 21, 2023 - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig

September 22, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - XRay Arcade

September 23, 2023 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe’s

September 24, 2023 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

September 26, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

September 27, 2023 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

September 28, 2023 - Austin, TX - Antones

September 30, 2023 - Orlando, FL - The Social

October 01, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

October 03, 2023 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

October 04, 2023 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theater

October 06, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theater

October 08, 2023 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

October 13, 2023 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

October 14, 2023 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

December 09, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

ABOUT QUARTERS OF CHANGE

Quarters of Change refresh and reinvigorate alternative rock with focused songcraft, fascinating instrumentation, and fiery hooks. As the story goes, these four New York natives—Ben Acker [guitar, bass, synths], Attila Anrather [drums], Jasper Harris [guitars, bass, synths], and Ben Roter [vocals, guitar]—cut their teeth together in marathon jam sessions throughout high school.

Decamping to their school’s “recording studio” aka basement, the boys recorded what would become the independent Cyclone Trips EP [2018] and its follow-up Hey EP [2020]. Occupying coveted real estate on playlists such as Spotify’s “Fresh Finds,” they caught the attention of 300 Entertainment and signed to the label, promptly dropping out of college.

The musicians maintained their momentum with the Innocent EP [2021] and New Hour EP [2021] before “Kiwi” popped off with 4 million-plus Spotify streams in 2022. Speaking to their appeal and indefinable je ne sais quoi, the band managed to captivate everyone from Joe Jonas and Lewis Capaldi to Fred Durst in addition to inciting the applause of Billboard and more.

Along the way, Quarters of Change wrote their full-length debut, Into The Rift [300 Elektra Entertainment], face-to-face together. Harris served as Executive Producer, while the group also joined forces with producers Tom Lord-Alge and Mikey Freedom Hart [Bleachers] to round out the final body work. Now, Into The Rift projects their vision in widescreen and paves the way for more music and touring to come in 2023 and beyond.

Photo Credit: Amyas Ryan